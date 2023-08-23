CHARLESTON– All other hayproduction (excluding alfalfa and alfalfa mixtures) is forecast at 960,000 tons, down 85,000 tons from 2022. The area harvested is expected to total 600,000 acres, up 50,000 acres from the previous year. Average yield per acre is forecast at 1.60 tons, down .30 ton per acre from 2022.
United States August 1, 2023 forecast with 2022 comparisons
• Corn production for grain – 15.1 billion bushels, up 10 percent.
• Corn yield – 175.1 bushels per acre, up 1.8 bushels.
• Oats production – 49.5 million bushels, down 14 percent.
• Winter wheat production – 1.23 billion bushels, up 11 percent.
• Alfalfa and Alfalfa mixtures hay production – 48.9 million tons, up 2 percent.
• All other hay production – 69.9 million tons, up 8 percent.
• All tobacco production – 444 million pounds, down 1 percent.
• Burley tobacco production – 66.0 million pounds, up 13 percent.
• Soybean production for beans – 4.21 billion bushels, down 2 percent.
• Barley production – 180.0 million bushels, up 3 percent.
• Apple production – 9.91 billion pounds, up 1 percent.
• Peach production – 543,000 tons, down 13 percent.
