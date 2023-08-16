bees stock

CHARLESTON — Honey bee colonies for operations with five or more colonies in West Virginia as of Jan. 1, 2023 totaled 5,000, up 9 percent from Jan. 1, 2022. The number of colonies in the State on April 1, 2023 was 5,500. During 2022, honey bee colonies on Jan. 1, April 1, July 1, and October 1 were 4,600, 5,000, 8,000 and 7,500, respectively. 

Honey bee colonies lost for operations with five or more colonies from Jan.-March 2023, were 600 colonies, or 10 percent. The number of colonies lost during the quarter of April-June 2023 was 350 colonies, or 5 percent. During the quarter of October-December 2022, colonies lost totaled 1,100, or 14 percent, the highest of any quarter surveyed in 2022. The quarter surveyed in 2022 with the lowest number of colonies lost was April-June, with 260 colonies lost, or 3 percent. 

