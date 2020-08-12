Farm Credit’s branches in Romney and Moorefield have paid out more than $1.5 million in dividends this month.
The Romney branch of the customer-owned financial cooperative with a 100-year legacy of support for rural communities and agriculture, paid about $540,000 in cash to their customer-owners in the form of a patronage dividend.
The Moorefield branch paid out $1.5 million.
As a benefit of its customer-owned framework, Farm Credit of the Virginias distributes a portion of its profits to its borrowers on an annual basis. Due to the association’s strong financial performance in 2019, the board voted to issue $35 million in cash dividends across FCV’s entire Virginia, West Virginia and Maryland footprint this season. Since 2001, FCV has paid more than $318 million in patronage dividends to its customer-owners.
“We’re proud to be one of the few financial institutions that reward our customers for their loyalty in the form of a cash dividend. In addition to offsetting the cost of borrowing, sharing our profits with our customer-owners is our personal and tangible thanks for entrusting us with their business. It is one of the many benefits of borrowing from a cooperative that you own,” shared Brad Cornelius, CEO.
Farm Credit of the Virginias provides over $1.8 billion dollars in financing to more than 11,000 farmers, agribusinesses and rural homeowners throughout Virginia, West Virginia and western Maryland. Farm Credit is a cooperative capitalized largely through investments made by farmers, ranchers and the rural homeowners and businesses that borrow from them. In fact, as part of a nationwide network they are the largest single provider of agricultural credit in the United States and have been for over 100 years.
Farm Credit helps maintain and improve the quality of life in rural America and on the farm through its constant commitment to competitive lending, expert financial services and for facilitating and sharing knowledge and resources through the Farm Credit Knowledge Center.
