FARMERS Livestock
EXCHANGE INC.
1995 Northwestern Pike
Winchester, Va.
Monday, August 17, 2020
HOGS: 8
Sows:495 lbs.: $31.
LAMBS: 46
Hi Choice & Prime: $140-150;Choice: $160-187.
KID GOATS: 64
20-40 lbs.: $125-187.50;40-60 lbs.: $250-280;60-80 lbs.: $275-285.
SLAUGHTER CATTLE:
Cows: 84 - Utility & Comm: $60-74; Canner & Cutter: $54-69; Cutter & BNG: $40-55.
Bulls: 15 - 1-2: $75-101.
Stock Cows: 14 - Pairs: $910-1,300.
FEEDER CATTLE: 552
Steers: Med & Lg #1: 400-500 lbs. - $136-146; 500-600 lbs. - $147-150; 600-700 lbs. - $132-145; 700-800 lbs. - $121-145; 900-1,100 lbs. - $132. Med & Lg #2: 300-400 lbs. - $140; 400-500 lbs. - $152; 500-600 lbs. - $145.50; 600-700 lbs. - $122-132; 700-800 lbs. - $140. Med & Lg #3: 300-400 lbs. - $139; 400-500 lbs. - $120; 500-600 lbs. - $138; 600-700 lbs. - $101.
Heifers: Med & Lg #1: 300-400 lbs. - $131-147; 400-500 lbs. - $134; 500-600 lbs. - $129.75-131; 600-700 lbs. - $122-127; 700-800 lbs. - $102-129. Med & Lg #2: 300-400 lbs. - $136-144; 400-500 lbs. - $129; 500-600 lbs. - $113-130; 600-700 lbs. - $101-115; 700-800 lbs. - $108; 800-900 lbs. - $109. Med & Lg #3: 400-500 lbs. - $117-123; 500-600 lbs. - $116; 600-700 lbs. - $118-126; 700-800 lbs. - $105.
Bulls: Med & Lg #1: 300-400 lbs. - $153-168; 400-500 lbs. - $137-161; 500-600 lbs. - $110-143.50; 600-700 lbs. - $117; 700-800 lbs. - $108-114. Med & Lg #2: 300-400 lbs. - $145-149; 400-500 lbs. - $131-155; 500-600 lbs. - $110-131.50; 600-700 lbs. - $92-111. Med & Lg #3: 300-400 lbs. - $131; 400-500 lbs. - $115-122; 500-600 lbs. - $110; 600-700 lbs. - $106.
Total: 783
Regular sale every Monday at 1 p.m. Next state graded feeder sale, August 24. Fat cattle sale 1st Monday of each month at 3 p.m.
Friend's Stockyard Inc.
376 Stockyard Road
Accident, Md.
301-746-8178
Monday, August 17, 2020
Stock Steers & Bulls: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $138; 500-850 lbs.: Up to $100.
Stock Heifers: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $120; 500-850 lbs.: Up to $98.
Slaughter Steers: Good to Choice: Up to $109.50; Medium to Good: Up to $100.
Slaughter Heifers: Good to Choice: Up to $106; Medium to Good: Up to $95.
Holstein Steers: Light: Up to $75.
Bulls: Heavy: Up to $79; Light: Up to $75.
Cows: Utility: $55-66.50; Comm. To Good: $45-54; Culls: $34 And Down.
Veal’s: Good to Choice: Up to $115;Medium to Good: Up to $70; Bob Calves: $20 And Down.
Holstein Bull Calves: 85-120 lbs. - Up to $117.
Holstein Heifer Calves: 85-120 lbs. - Up to $77.50.
Beef Cross Calves: Up to $157.50.
Goats: By the head -Up to $140.
grantsville stockyards
1060 Springs Road
Grantsville, Md.
301-895-5268, 301-895-5677
Saturday, August 15, 2020
Stock Steers & Bulls: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $160.
Stock Heifers: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $140.
Slaughter Steers: Medium to Good: Up to $100.
Holstein Steers (Dairy Strs. & Bulls): Good – Up to $89;Light - Up to $75.
Slaughter Heifers: Medium to Good: Up to $95.
Bulls: Heavy: Up to $96;Light: Up to $83.
Cows: Utility: Up to $55-69;Canners: Up to $45-54; Culls: $40 and Down.
Holstein Bull Calves: Return to farm - Up to $60.
Dairy Heifer Calves: Return to farm - Up to $120.
Beef Cross Calves: Up to $130.
Bob Calves: Up to $20.
Hogs: Top Quality: Up to $51; Heavy: Up to $50; Light: Up to $65.
Feeder Pigs: By Head: Up to $49.
Sows: Up to $30.
Lambs: 70-85 lbs. - Up to $180; 85-125 lbs.: Up to $165; 30-60 lbs.: $170.
Sheep: Up to $120.
Goats: By Head – Large: $200-350; Medium: $100-185; Small: $10-100; Kids: Up to $50.
Hay: Straw: Up to $5.25.
Four states livestock
PO Box 108, Hagerstown, Md.
301-733-8120
Wednesday, August 12, 2020
SLAUGHTER COWS: 83 Head
Breakers 75-80% Dressing: Average - $56-64. High - $64-67.
Boners 80-85% Dressing: Average - $55-61. High - $66-74.
Lean 85-90% Dressing: Average - $45-52. High - $54-58. Low - $34-38.
SLAUGHTER BULLS: 8 Head
Yield Grade 1: 1116-2112 lbs. - $74-89.50. High Dress: 1904-1988 lbs. - $100-106.
FED CATTLE: 22 Head
Slaughter Steers: High Choice & Prime 2-3: 1364 lbs. - $116. Choice 2-3: 1392-1654 lbs. - $109-111. Select 2-3: 1106-1146 lbs. - $88-89.
Slaughter Holstein: Choice 2-3: 1276-1358 lbs. - $79.
Slaughter Heifers: Choice 2-3: 1234 lbs. - $109.
RETURN TO FARM CALVES: 84 Head
Holstein Bull Calves: Number 1: 96-120 lbs. - $80-110; 80-94 lbs. - $67.50-80. Number 2: 96-120 lbs. - $60-80; 80-94 lbs. - $42.50-60. Number 3: 80-120 lbs. - $20-35. Utility: 70-120 lbs. - $5-10.
Holstein Heifer Calves: 90-114 lbs. - $47.50-60.
Jersey Heifer Calves: 50 lbs. - $55.
Beef Type Calves: 86-100 lbs. - $185-225.
FEEDERS: 116 Head
Steers: Medium & Large 1: 300-400 lbs. - $142.50-150; 400-450 lbs. - $122.50-147; 950-1000 lbs. - $113. Medium & Large 2: 300 lbs. - $97.50; 824 lbs. - $111.
Holstein Steers: Large 3: 480-650 lbs. - $80-87.50.
Heifers: Medium & Large 1: 200-300 lbs. - $125-135; 300-400 lbs. - $112.50-117.50; 400-450 lbs. - $126-130; 500-550 lbs. - $115-117. Medium & Large 2: 250-300 lbs. - $100-102.50; 400-450 lbs. - $82.50-87.50.
Bulls: Medium & Large 1: 300-400 lbs. - $130-145; 400-450 lbs. - $129-144; 450-500 lbs. - $120-137.50; 500-600 lbs. - $115-125; 632 lbs. - $121; (Advertised Bull: 1296 lbs. - $120. Medium & Large 2: 450-550 lbs. - $79-105.
LAMBS: 15 Head - Sold by the cwt.
Choice 1-2: 98 lbs. - $172.50; 100-140 lbs. - $150-175.
SLAUGHTER SHEEP: 2 Head - Sold by the head with est. wgt.
Ewes: Good 1-3: 130-160 lbs. - $87.50-90.
Rams: Good 1-3: 288 lbs. - $75.
SLAUGHTER GOATS: 13 Head - Sold by the head with est. wgt.
Kids: Selection 1: 34 lbs. - $47; 50 lbs. - $130; 66 lbs. - $190-225; 82-86 lbs. - $195-400. Selection 2: 43 lbs. - $85.
Nannies: Selection 2: 104-116 lbs. - $140-165. Selection 3: 118 lbs. - $155.
SLAUGHTER HOGS: Barrows & Gilts - 61 Head
52-56% Lean: 200-300 lbs. - $34-54; 300-320 lbs. - $36-42.
SOWS: 3 Head - All price per cwt.
300-500 lbs. - $25-38; 500-700 lbs. - $28-29.
FEEDER PIGS: 177 Head
Under 100 lbs. sold per head: US 1-2: 20-40 lbs. - $25-39; 40-60 lbs. - $36-61; 60-80 - $59-61.
Over 100 lbs. sold by the cwt.: 150-200 lbs. - $40-50; 200-230 lbs. - $11-27 (Boar Piglets).
Stock cow sale, first Wednesday of month, starting at 8 p.m.; Feeder cattle sales, second and fourth Wednesday of month; Dairy cattle sale, always third Wednesday of month, starting at 7:45 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.