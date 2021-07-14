Friend’s Stockyard Inc.
376 Stockyard Road
Accident, Md. • 301-746-8178
Monday, July 12, 2021
Stock Steers & Bulls: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $125; 500-850 lbs.: Up to $115.
Stock Heifers: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $115; 500-850 lbs.: Up to $103.
Slaughter Steers: Good to Choice: Up to $131.75; Medium to Good: Up to $120.
Slaughter Heifers: Good to Choice: Up to $130; Medium to Good: Up to $118.
Holstein Steers: Good to Choice: Up to $114; Light: Up to $88.
Bulls: Heavy: Up to $100; Light: Up to $90.
Cows: Utility: $65-79; Comm. To Good: $54-64; Culls: $50 And Down.
Veal’s: Good to Choice: Up to $120; Medium to Good: Up to $80; Bob Calves: $20 And Down.
Holstein Bull Calves: 85-120 lbs. - Up to $130.
Holstein Heifer Calves: 85-120 lbs. - Up to $45.
Beef Cross Calves: Up to $200.
Grantsville Stockyards
1060 Springs Road
Grantsville, Md.
301-895-5268, 301-895-5677
Saturday, July 10, 2021
Stock Steers & Bulls: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $140.
Stock Heifers: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $125.
Slaughter Steers: Medium to Good: Up to $105.
Holstein Steers (Dairy Strs. & Bulls): Good - Up to $75; Light - Up to $65.
Slaughter Heifers: Medium to Good: Up to $90.
Bulls: Heavy: Up to $106.50; Light: Up to $90.
Cows: Utility: $65-77; Canners: $50-64; Culls: $45 and Down.
Holstein Bull Calves: Return to farm: Up to $100.
Beef Cross Calves: Up to $185.
Bob Calves: Up to $35.
Hogs: Top Quality: Up to $88; Heavy: Up to $87; Light: Up to $87.
Feeder Pigs: By Head: Up to $95.
Sows: Up to $49.
Male Hogs: $2.
Lambs: 70-85 lbs. - Up to $280; 85-125 lbs.: Up to $275; 30-60 lbs.: $270.
Sheep: Up to $140.
Goats: By Head – Large: $200-450; Medium: $100-225; Small: $10-100; Kids: Up to $85.
Hay: 1st Cut: Up to $3.60; 2nd Cut: Up to $5.50; Straw: Up to $4.
Four states livestock
P.O. Box 108, Hagerstown, Md.
301-733-8120
Wednesday, July 7, 2021
SLAUGHTER COWS: 56 Head
Premium Whites: $80-89.
Breakers: H Dressing - $74-76; Avg. Dressing - $69-73.
Boners: H Dressing - $73-76; Avg. Dressing - $67-73.
Lean: Avg. Dressing - $62-68.
BULLS: 5 Head
H Dressing: YG #1: 1500-1800 lbs. - $99-103; 1936 lbs. - At $108.
FED STEERS: 11 Head
Ch 2-3: 1250-1400 lbs. - $119-125.
Hol Ch 1-3: 1484 lbs. - At $104.
DAIRY REPLACEMENTS: 6 Head
Holstein Springers: 1100 lbs. - At $975.
Holstein Heifers: 200-400 lbs. - $225-390.
HOLSTEIN BULL CALVES: 60 Head
#1 - 95-110 lbs. - $120-140; 84-94 lbs. - $75-100. #2 - 95-110 lbs. - $90-110; 84-94 lbs. - $60-75.
Brown Swiss Heifer: 112 lbs. - At $80.
SLAUGHTER HOGS: 79 Head
230-290 lbs. - $86-90; 295-350 lbs. - $82-89; 400 lbs. - At $67.
SOWS: 19
Fleshy: 450-600 lbs. - $48-51.50.
Lean: 300-500 lbs. - $30-40.
PIGS & SHOATS: 63 Head
By the head: 22-28 lbs. - $45-47.50; 40-60 lbs. - $60-62.50; 70-100 lbs. - $85-100.
By the pound: 100-150 lbs. - $97-112; 180-190 lbs. - $60-72; 200-210 lbs. - $85-120.
STOCK CATTLE: 42 Head
Feeder Steers: 470 lbs. - At $122.50; 610 lbs. - At $112.
Feeder Heifers: 500-600 lbs. - $91-108; 896 lbs. - At $101.
Feeder Bulls: 300-500 lbs. - $110-125; 500-600 lbs. - $96-125; 600-700 lbs. - $87-106.
STOCK COWS: 37 Head
Cow/Calf Pairs: Lrg. & Low Ch - $1200-1525. Medium - $1000-1200.
Springing Heifers: $900-1300.
Bred Cows 7-9 Months: $775-825.
GOATS: 16 Head - Sold by the head
Large Billies: $410-450.
L Wethers: $410-430
L Nannies: $300-315.
Kids: $95-200.
LAMBS: 88 Head - Sold by the cwt.
Choice: 100-130 lbs. - $280-295; 75-95 lbs. - $280-315; 50-75 lbs. - $240-290; 40-75 lbs. - $200-250.
SHEEP: 17 Head
Ewes: 75-140 lbs. - $130-170.
Regular Sales: Stock Cow Sale – First Wed. of month. 8 p.m.; Feeder Cattle Sales – Second, Fourth & Fifth Wed. of month; Dairy, Stock Cows, Bulls and Feeders – Third & Fifth Wed of month. 8 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.