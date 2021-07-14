Friend’s Stockyard Inc.

376 Stockyard Road

Accident, Md. • 301-746-8178

Monday, July 12, 2021

Stock Steers & Bulls: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $125; 500-850 lbs.: Up to $115.

Stock Heifers: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $115; 500-850 lbs.: Up to $103.

Slaughter Steers: Good to Choice: Up to $131.75; Medium to Good: Up to $120.

Slaughter Heifers: Good to Choice: Up to $130; Medium to Good: Up to $118.

Holstein Steers: Good to Choice: Up to $114; Light: Up to $88.

Bulls: Heavy: Up to $100; Light: Up to $90.

Cows: Utility: $65-79; Comm. To Good: $54-64; Culls: $50 And Down.

Veal’s: Good to Choice: Up to $120; Medium to Good: Up to $80; Bob Calves: $20 And Down.

Holstein Bull Calves: 85-120 lbs. - Up to $130.

Holstein Heifer Calves: 85-120 lbs. - Up to $45.

Beef Cross Calves: Up to $200.

Grantsville Stockyards

1060 Springs Road

Grantsville, Md.

301-895-5268, 301-895-5677

Saturday, July 10, 2021

Stock Steers & Bulls: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $140.

Stock Heifers: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $125.

Slaughter Steers: Medium to Good: Up to $105.

Holstein Steers (Dairy Strs. & Bulls): Good - Up to $75; Light - Up to $65.

Slaughter Heifers: Medium to Good: Up to $90.

Bulls: Heavy: Up to $106.50; Light: Up to $90.

Cows: Utility: $65-77; Canners: $50-64; Culls: $45 and Down.

Holstein Bull Calves: Return to farm: Up to $100.

Beef Cross Calves: Up to $185.

Bob Calves: Up to $35.

Hogs: Top Quality: Up to $88; Heavy: Up to $87; Light: Up to $87.

Feeder Pigs: By Head: Up to $95.

Sows: Up to $49.

Male Hogs: $2.

Lambs: 70-85 lbs. - Up to $280; 85-125 lbs.: Up to $275; 30-60 lbs.: $270.

Sheep: Up to $140.

Goats: By Head – Large: $200-450; Medium: $100-225; Small: $10-100; Kids: Up to $85.

Hay: 1st Cut: Up to $3.60; 2nd Cut: Up to $5.50; Straw: Up to $4.

Four states livestock

P.O. Box 108, Hagerstown, Md.

301-733-8120

Wednesday, July 7, 2021

SLAUGHTER COWS: 56 Head

Premium Whites: $80-89.

Breakers: H Dressing - $74-76; Avg. Dressing - $69-73.

Boners: H Dressing - $73-76; Avg. Dressing - $67-73.

Lean: Avg. Dressing - $62-68.

BULLS: 5 Head

H Dressing: YG #1: 1500-1800 lbs. - $99-103; 1936 lbs. - At $108.

FED STEERS: 11 Head

Ch 2-3: 1250-1400 lbs. - $119-125.

Hol Ch 1-3: 1484 lbs. - At $104.

DAIRY REPLACEMENTS: 6 Head

Holstein Springers: 1100 lbs. - At $975.

Holstein Heifers: 200-400 lbs. - $225-390.

HOLSTEIN BULL CALVES: 60 Head

#1 - 95-110 lbs. - $120-140; 84-94 lbs. - $75-100. #2 - 95-110 lbs. - $90-110; 84-94 lbs. - $60-75.

Brown Swiss Heifer: 112 lbs. - At $80.

SLAUGHTER HOGS: 79 Head

230-290 lbs. - $86-90; 295-350 lbs. - $82-89; 400 lbs. - At $67.

SOWS: 19

Fleshy: 450-600 lbs. - $48-51.50.

Lean: 300-500 lbs. - $30-40.

PIGS & SHOATS: 63 Head

By the head: 22-28 lbs. - $45-47.50; 40-60 lbs. - $60-62.50; 70-100 lbs. - $85-100.

By the pound: 100-150 lbs. - $97-112; 180-190 lbs. - $60-72; 200-210 lbs. - $85-120.

STOCK CATTLE: 42 Head

Feeder Steers: 470 lbs. - At $122.50; 610 lbs. - At $112.

Feeder Heifers: 500-600 lbs. - $91-108; 896 lbs. - At $101.

Feeder Bulls: 300-500 lbs. - $110-125; 500-600 lbs. - $96-125; 600-700 lbs. - $87-106.

STOCK COWS: 37 Head

Cow/Calf Pairs: Lrg. & Low Ch - $1200-1525. Medium - $1000-1200.

Springing Heifers: $900-1300.

Bred Cows 7-9 Months: $775-825.

GOATS: 16 Head - Sold by the head

Large Billies: $410-450.

L Wethers: $410-430

L Nannies: $300-315.

Kids: $95-200.

LAMBS: 88 Head - Sold by the cwt.

Choice: 100-130 lbs. - $280-295; 75-95 lbs. - $280-315; 50-75 lbs. - $240-290; 40-75 lbs. - $200-250.

SHEEP: 17 Head

Ewes: 75-140 lbs. - $130-170.

Regular Sales: Stock Cow Sale – First Wed. of month. 8 p.m.; Feeder Cattle Sales – Second, Fourth & Fifth Wed. of month; Dairy, Stock Cows, Bulls and Feeders – Third & Fifth Wed of month. 8 p.m.

