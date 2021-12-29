WASHINGTON — Three projects totaling $1.31 million from the U.S. Department of Agriculture are pouring into West Virginia.
The funds go to the Appalachian Abattoir, West Virginia Farmers Market Association and Tri-State Local Foods as part of the Local Agriculture Marketing Programs (LAMP). The 3 projects will support and expand the agriculture industry in West Virginia.
The announcement was made last week by U.S. Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito, both members of the Senate Appropriations Committee.
“West Virginia’s farmers, ranchers and agricultural producers play a key role in supporting our economy. From expanding local farmers markets to increasing farmer revenue through online ordering to supporting beef production, these awards will help small and family owned farms, which make up 98% of our farms across the state. Our small agricultural producers are vital to the Mountain State, and I will continue fighting for funding to support our agriculture industry,” Manchin said.
“There is growing economic opportunity in West Virginia’s agricultural sector, which is why it is incredibly important that we provide the resources our farmers and producers need to adapt,” Capito said. “This funding announced today will help bolster the next generation of agricultural leaders in West Virginia, while also paving the way for the future of the industry. The implementation of the marketing and business development strategies in these three projects will help rebuild and strengthen rural economies across our state and make major investments into our communities.”
Individual awards listed below:
• $347,884.70 to West Virginia Farmers Market Association, West Virginia Farmers Market Marketing and Agriculture Business Entrepreneurship Program
This program will assist farmers markets and agriculture businesses in understanding and implementing business development strategies to rebuild and strengthen rural economies.
• $464,136 to Tri-State Local Foods, Implementation of an Online Ordering Platform in Response to COVID 19, Expanding the Availability of Local Agricultural Products
This program will work to increase local farmer and artisan revenues by creating and implementing an online ordering platform.
• $499,568 to Appalachian Abattoir, West Virginia Branded Beef: Expanding into Wholesale Markets and advancing West Virginia’s Livestock Value-Chain
This program will work to expand the capacity of the local meat value-chain, improve economic opportunities for West Virginia’s 12, 000 cattlemen and women, and increase local access to West Virginia beef products.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.