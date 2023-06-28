Four States Livestock
Updated: June 28, 2023 @ 4:11 pm
Updated: June 28, 2023 @ 4:11 pm
Four States Livestock
PO Box 108, Hagerstown, Md.
301-733-8120
Wednesday, June 21, 2023
SLAUGHTER COWS: 56 Head
Premium Whites: $102-109.
Fleshy Beef: 1200-1950 lbs. - $95-118.
Breakers: Avg. Dressing - $93-100.
Boners: H. Dressing - $95-104; Avg. Dressing - $87-94.
Lean: H. Dressing - $85-92; Avg. Dressing - $78-84.
BULLS: 10 Head
YG #1: 1200-2200 lbs. - $120-128; H. Dressing - $138.
FED STEERS & HEIFERS: 10 Head
Ch 2 Steer: 1200-1550 lbs. - $155-160; L Ch Heifer: 1208 lbs. - $152; Ch Hol Heifer: 1646 lbs.: $125.
HOLSTEIN BULL CALVES: 86 Head
#1: 80-115 lbs. - $300-330. #2: 80-115 lbs. - $250-295; 78-88 lbs. - $225-275; Beef X Bulls #1: 94 lbs. - $52; Beef X Heifers: 86 lbs. - $470.
BUTCHER HOGS: 64 Head
250-300 lbs. - $65-75; 300-350 lbs. - $50-62.
SOWS:
450-550 lbs. - $20-24.
PIGS & SHOATS: 18 Head
By the Head: 25-35 lbs. - $52-55; 60-90 lbs. - $80-87. By the Pound: 220-235 lbs. - $70-80.
STOCK BOARS:
314 lbs. - $5.
STOCK CATTLE: 62 Head
FEEDER STEERS:
528 lbs. - $207.
FEEDER HEIFERS:
400-600 lbs. - $150-180; 800-1050 lbs. - $122-132.
FEEDER BULLS:
375-550 lbs. - $180-217; 600-700 lbs. - $165-194; 824 lbs. - $130-165; 950-1200 lbs. - $120-143. PB Angus Bull: 1350 lbs. - $225; 1380 lbs. - $155.
STOCK COW:
Advertised Brahma Cow: $2,525.
DAIRY REPLACEMENTS: 23 Head
Cows in Milk: $1050; Cows Due in July: $1100-1425; Short Bred Heifers: $975-1500; Breeding Size Heifers: $700-1050.
GOATS: 445 Head
Billies & Wethers: 130-160 lbs.: $240-285; 120 lbs.: $225. Nannies: 100-165 lbs.: $190-250; Kids #1: 50-75 lbs. - $105-205; 80-100 lbs.: $150-170.
LAMBS: 187 Head
H Ch Prime: 80-115 lbs. - $240-315. L Ch Good: 60-80 lbs. - $160-210; 80-115 lbs. - $190-215.
Sheep: 32 Head
Ewes: $90-120.
Stock Cow Sale – First Wed. of month. 8 p.m.; Feeder Cattle Sales – Second, Fourth & Fifth Wed. of month; Dairy, stock cows, bulls and feeders – Third & Fifth Wed of month. 7 p.m.
