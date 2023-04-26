CHARLESTON — The small industrial hemp industry in West Virginia shrank by nearly half from 2021 to 2022.
Planted acreage for all utilizations fell from 65 to 35 acres. Harvested acreage was 30 acres, down from 43.
Floral hemp harvested was estimated at 6,000 pounds last year, down sharply from 2021’s 18,000 pounds. It was grown on 29 acres vs. 2021’s 43 acres.
The average yield for 2022 floral hemp in the open was estimated at 220 pounds per acre, down from 420 pounds per acre in 2021. Price per pound in 2022 was $110, down from $120 per pound in 2021.
The value of utilized floral hemp production grown in the open in 2022 totaled $440,000, down from $2.04 million in 2021.
In 2022 hemp growers used 5,967 square feet “under protection” to produce some hemp, about an eighth of an acre, down from 2021’s half acre, 21,371 square feet. Other data were withheld to avoid disclosing data for individual operations.
Across the United States, all industrial hemp in 2022 was valued at $238 million, down 71% from 2021.
Industrial hemp in the open: Planted area for the nation in 2022 for all utilizations totaled 28,314 acres, down 48% from 2021. The value of hemp production in the open for the United States totaled $212 million, down 70% from the year before. Area harvested for all purposes in the open totaled 18,251 acres, down 45% from 2021.
Floral hemp in the open: United States floral hemp production grown in the open for 2022 was estimated at 6.78 million pounds, down 66% from 2021. Area harvested for floral hemp in the open in the United States was estimated at 7,105 acres, down 56% from last season. The average yield for 2022 floral hemp in the open was estimated at 954 pounds per acre, down 281 pounds from last year. The value of floral hemp grown in the open totaled $179 million, down 71% from 2021.
Grain hemp in the open: National production of hemp grown in the open for grain in 2022 totaled 2.43 million pounds, down 44% from 2021. Area harvested for hemp grown in the open for grain in the United States was estimated at 5,379 acres, down 35% from last season. The average yield for 2022 hemp grown in the open for grain was estimated at 452 pounds per acre, down 78 pounds from last year. The value of hemp grown in the open for grain totaled $3.63 million, down 39% from 2021. Page 2 of 2
Fiber hemp in the open: In 2022, production of hemp grown in the open for fiber was estimated at 21.0 million pounds, down 37% from 2021. Area harvested for hemp grown in the open for fiber in the United States was estimated at 6,850 acres, down 46% from last season. The average yield for 2022 hemp grown in the open for fiber was estimated at 3,070 pounds per acre, up 450 pounds from last year. The value of hemp grown in the open for fiber totaled $28.3 million, down 32% from 2021.
Seed hemp in the open: Production of hemp grown in the open for seed in 2022 was estimated at 146,000 pounds, down 92% from 2021. Area harvested for hemp grown in the open for seed in the United States was estimated at 812 acres, down 77% from last season. The average yield for 2022 hemp grown in the open for seed was estimated at 180 pounds per acre, down 350 pounds from last year. The value of hemp grown in the open for seed totaled $1.48 million, down 96% from 2021.
Hemp under protection: In 2022, hemp growers used 4.58 million square feet under protection for production, down 71% from 2021. The 2022 value of hemp production under protection in the United States totaled $26.1 million, down 77% from last year. Hemp clones and transplants grown under protection in the Nation for 2022 totaled 1.26 million plants, down 94% from 2021. The value of hemp clones and transplants grown under protection totaled $738,000, down 97% from last year. United States production of floral hemp grown under protection was estimated at 105,238 pounds, down 66% from 2021. The value of floral hemp grown under protection totaled $24.7 million, down 62% from last year. Hemp grown under protection for seed totaled 1,476 pounds, down 64% from 2021. The value of hemp grown under protection for seed totaled $576,000, down 98% from last year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.