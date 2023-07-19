Ted Kalvitis - Far Muse

A California reader wrote to ask about the unusual ignition system on a newly acquired TE20 Ferguson tractor. TE stands for Tractor-England or Tractor-Europe. Indeed, this tractor was made in Coventry, England, in 1948. (The more common T.O. prefix designates a tractor intended for export or Tractor-Overseas.)

This TE sports a dual-point distributor, usually considered to be a high-performance item. At the request of a customer, I once worked on one of these distributors on an outrageously tricked-out antique automobile.

