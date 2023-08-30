I’m saving up for a Marilyn — that is, a certain poster of actress Marilyn Monroe. Every shop needs a Marilyn.
At one shop in Capon Bridge is a 1947 calendar featuring a most exquisite painting entitled “The Bloom of Youth.” Many people might consider this painting “adult.” However, were it hung in the National Gallery or the Getty Center it would be considered art — and very good and tasteful art at that. It’s generally understood that Marilyn Monroe sat for this painting to get her car out of hock.
My father’s tool and die shop featured the classic 1953 “nothing but the radio on” (her words) Playboy centerfold. ’53 was the same year that I came along, so this was probably the last issue that he could afford.
But these are nudes, which I can appreciate. However, because of a mostly conservative local culture as well as my position in the local chapter of a world-wide Christian organization, my Marilyns must be more demure.
The Marilyn that hangs in my shop at Hanging Rock features the smiling starlet seated in a modest single-piece swimsuit with one leg outstretched as she adjusts a sandal strap. Innocent enough, I think. However, the woman who sold it to me at a garage sale seemed to direct some resentment toward it and was obviously glad to see it go.
The Old Hippie (aka wife Stephanie) doesn’t seem to mind the poster. My theory is that because even at age 63, she has legs every bit as shapely as the woman in the poster who is, after all, deceased. Thus she can easily ignore the resident Marilyn.
Marilyn was a contemporary of many of the machines that I work on. A shop like mine might also play Big Band music and have period advertisements hanging on the wall.
I know of one shop where a television situated high in the rafters continuously plays old black and white movies.
We might also hang movie stills — Cagney, Bogart, Marx Brothers — but these are somewhat niche. Nothing ties it all together and embodies (no pun) that era like a Marilyn.
Marilyn is universal—a shop needs a Marilyn. The poster I’m considering, which hangs in the Knick-Knack Junk Shack, shows nothing more suggestive than a little cleavage—very little by today’s standards.
And speaking of “universal”… my biker brother-in-law Larry sent me a calendar. Flipping the page to August found a photo of a restored 1919 Moline Universal tractor.
The significance of this model of tractor to my paternal family’s history is that after moving from a Logan County coal town and arriving at the New Jersey farm in 1930, two operating Universals were found in the machine shed.
Now, pause a moment to consider: while the family was still living in West Virginia, my grandmother traveled to New Jersey and bought the place with proceeds from bootlegging during Prohibition.
She couldn’t text photos in 1929 so my grandfather and the four young lads had no real concept of what treasures may have been waiting in the barn and out-buildings. I highly doubt that there was a Lithuanian word for “tractor” at the time, so my grandmother’s descriptions of the equipment — if any — were likely pretty vague.
They arrived at the farm in the dark of night. They unloaded the truck and the trucker immediately left for town to begin spending the $50 he had earned hauling the family’s modest possessions from West Virginia.
Thus they were left alone with no transportation other than the farm’s horse-drawn rig. But what a “Christmas morning” that following day must have been.
Actually, as Uncle Pete tells it, the first order of business was to walk the approximately five miles (disquieted by all the new commotion, the horses weren’t ready to be hitched up) to the center of the town of Belle Meade for cigarettes.
There’s very little known about activity on the farm through the 1930s and ’40s —the Depression and World War II saw to that. I do, however, recall Uncle Pete talking about the Molines.
As the story goes, being the oldest and having served extensively in the Civilian Conservation Corps, it was decided by the family and the War Department that Pete be granted a deferment in order to run the farm.
Uncle Vick went on to engage in some of the worst fighting in the Pacific. My dad, after training armor personnel at Ft. Leonard Wood in Missouri, was then shipped to Germany.
The Reich collapsed while he was en route, making him part of the peacetime occupation forces. Still, my seventh grade history fair project “Hitler’s Inferno,” which used some of the photos he took at Dachau, had to be dismantled by order of the school board.
Tony, an employee of the General Services Administration stayed stateside helping to oversee Italian POWs, many of whom would later become his neighbors.
Pete had a funny phrase that I can never seem to remember correctly. This phrase expressed that while having one Moline Universal was bad enough, having two somehow made things worse.
It was something about how though one mule may be stubborn enough, having two mules was way more troublesome.
However, Rick Mannen’s “Canadian Connection” column in Antique Power shows photos of plowing matches from the early part of the last century. There we often see the Universal steadily holding its own.
The Universal’s larger drive wheels are out front with the motor. The control station is at the end of a long plow beam with it’s own, smaller wheels. The last thing we see as the tractor passes is the driver—like an afterthought. This made for something similar to the old horse-drawn layout which farmers of the period were already used to. Some early tractors were even steered with reins.
Pete said that the Moline Universals had “concrete wheels.” It was popular—especially in the North—to pour spoked steel tractor wheels full of concrete to improve traction. Looking at the many spokes in the wheels of the calendar tractor, its obvious that the re-bar is already there—just form it up and pour.
Such appropriate technology—common in the Marilyn era—is rapidly becoming lost to the ages. Sigh…
First published Sept. 5, 2018.
