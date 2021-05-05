I had usurped my parents’ 1940s Philco clock/radio in order to further my quest in this area. They didn’t really mind; they had moved on to television.
My father would ever more cite the death of newscaster Edward R. Murrow and his signature lit cigarette as why I shouldn’t smoke —my dad’s ever-present pack of Camels notwithstanding.
The old Philco was a squarish dull black box with a radium clock face that glowed greenish/white as it exuded its carcinogenic rays. The tuning dial was a translucent disk illuminated by the benevolent glow of vacuum tubes.
Many of us still recall how sleep sometimes escapes a young person.
Unlike the painful insomnia of advanced age, it was a wondrous time to explore the dark mystique of the wee hours and things that go bump in the night.
With the volume low on the Philco, I listened past the music and into the late-night talk shows; Shepherd, Farber, Mead. Then the stations began signing off for the night — they still did that back then. I confess that it never occurred to me to stand when they concluded their broadcast day with the National Anthem. But I kept listening.
Tuning up and down the virtually silent dial, I would occasionally pick up the Morse code of a ham radio operator, possibly anywhere in the world, or perhaps a ship at sea or a spy making his report from behind the Iron Curtain.
Every little scratch or pop of static represented a release of energy somewhere, a disturbance deep in the eternal sea of magnetism that binds the Universe together; A strike of lightening on the other side of the globe, a star exploding 50,000 years ago, a Russian spy satellite being activated, a neighbor switching on a porch light somewhere along our tiny rural power grid. At the very lowest frequency, the mumble of teletype as a business tycoon somewhere lays awake to learn the fate of his fortune.
Intrigued by these late-night radio wave transmissions, especially those that seemed to emanate from outer space, I enhanced the Philco’s reception — in my imagination, anyway. This was accomplished by stringing a steel wire from the radio’s internal antenna coils to the top of a giant pear tree outside. (Can you think of a better way to invite lightning into the room?)
I once thought that I was picking up radio waves from a pulsar-static rising and fading repeatedly to a slow cadence.
So-what’s a pulsar? Stars, such as our sun do what they do through nuclear fusion. The sun fuses hydrogen, the simplest element into helium (That’s a lot of potential party balloons), which indicates that ol’ Sol is a relative youngster.
As a star ages, it survives by fusing heavy elements into still heavier elements. It can take untold billions of years to get through the lighter elements but mere days to get through some of the heavies such as carbon, silicon and iron.
Iron is where the buck stops. Iron is the only element that doesn’t burn without an outside energy source.
Iron doesn’t give off energy unless energized — that’s why it’s at the core of an ignition coil. The star becomes a ball of iron spinning in space. Its gravity is so intense that light can’t escape; a black hole.
Further along the spectrum from light are naturally generated radio waves, which do manage to slip out. Hence, there are radio pulses emanating from deep space. (Our neighbors at the National Radio Astronomy Observatory at Green Bank in Pocahontas County are keeping an eye on the radio spectrum from space for us).
I’ve since learned that these immense spheres of iron spin so fast that the radio pulses they emit can occur many times per second. I concluded that my makeshift antenna was actually picking up radar from the Lakehurst Naval Air Station (of Hindenburg fame) about 50 miles away.
Is becoming a pulsar, black hole or the more spectacular supernova — along with the obvious implications for surrounding planets — the fate of every star? Such a climax would almost seem to be a law of physics.
One of my favorite old TV actor’s lines is by Scotty down in the engine room of the Starship Enterprise. He brogues emphatically; “Soddy Cap’n, but I canna change the laws o’ physics.” No, man “canna,” but God can.
Here are just a few examples of when natural laws were altered or put on hold in order to serve His purpose.
• Joshua 10:12-13: Though the circumstances were grim from the standpoint of the Amorites, God stopped the rotation of the earth and the orbit of the moon.
• He can back it up, too — and with delicate precision at 2 Kings 20:8-11, all with no grinding of gears or screeching of belts.
• Another natural law; Water will always find its own level — except at Exodus 14:21 (It’s more fun to read the entire chapter.)
• And 2 Kings 2:8: Is earth and mankind facing total destruction? No, God has other plans.
• At Psalms 37:11 we read that “The meek shall inherit the earth.’’ (See also Matthew 5:5) Further along at verse 29 we read; “The righteous shall inherit the land and dwell therein forever.” (KJV) That’s F-0-R-E-V-E-R — even beyond the life expectancy of our favorite star.
The sun’s collapse or explosion can be postponed indefinitely or canceled altogether by its Creator. Psalms 72:7 mentions “ ... peace so long as the moon endureth.” (KJV)
Though the moon wouldn’t stand a chance in a supernova, it’s not going anywhere. Actually, it may be gaining in mass through meteor impacts and the lunar junkyard we’ve started up there.
It looks like our prospects are pretty bright once this current experiment in human rule is over. That is, if we don’t destroy the planet ourselves.
This is one dismal prospect that God will not allow. See Matthew 24:22.
In discussing God’s plan for earth and mankind, we’re about out of space for this column. Still, I haven’t made any mention of those who followed a sinful life course and, though deceased, somehow maintain active nerve endings and are suffering firey torment. That’s OK — the Bible doesn’t, either.
Listening to those mysterious radio transmissions would sometimes occupy the entire night. As the sky begins to lighten and the first birds of the morning sing, the radio stations begin their broadcast day with their National Anthems; The Star Spangled Banner, Oh Canada and La Bayomesa. Cuba.
There’s a new president down there. President Kennedy says that the new Cuban President will make trouble for us. (I still remember thinking) “He looks like a Beatnik; how bad can he be?”
