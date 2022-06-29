The West Virginia Department of Agriculture’s Market Bulletin for May featured Hampshire County farmers Ed and Becky Morgan.
Ed and Becky Morgan are a pair at home and at work. For the last 22 years, the couple have been the owners of Quicken Farm, a rolling piece of land with a stream running through it in Hampshire County.
You’ll find cow-calf pairs, hair sheep and crossbred pigs grazing the land. It looks bucolic, but a lot of hard work has gone into making the farm and their business what it is today.
Ed was born in Alaska, but moved back to West Virginia with his mother when he was 7. He went to Hampshire High School and joined FFA, which helped plant his feet in the agriculture field. He tried college but soon found it wasn’t for him.
“After a not-so-successful stint at Potomac State, I went to work for Southern States in their agronomy department,” he said. “We did a lot with lime and fertilizer.
“After that, I got a job at Gore’s Processing Plant in Stephens City, Va., working on their kill floor in the meat room. I learned a lot about meat craft and really liked it.
“Then I met a girl. Her family needed help cutting timber, and I was up for that.”
That girl was Becky. She grew up in Capon Bridge and didn’t have a farming background. However, she always knew she wanted to do something agriculture related.
She and Ed worked in the timber business together until the housing bubble burst. That’s when they decided to take a chance on farming.
“Ed had always wanted to go back to Alaska, and we could not find a farm here,” she said. “Nothing seemed to fit. So, we gave up
“We packed our stuff, had jobs lined up and the Realtor was going to meet us at the airport when we landed in Alaska.
“Right before we were to leave, Ed was out riding his motorcycle and saw a for-sale sign that was down over the bank, almost in the creek. He came home and said, ‘You’ve got to come look at this. You’re not going to believe what I found.’
“The farm he took me to was awesome. It was absolutely perfect. So, we stayed. It’s not been too many years that the last Alaska box finally got unpacked.”
That property is in Shanks, about 9 miles east of Romney. Becky decided to name it Quicken Farm.
“The root word of ‘quicken’ is Gaelic and means to bring forth in life. To me, that’s what farming is all about, whether it’s crops or animals, or in this case, our hopes and dreams.”
The Morgans started out with a couple goats that eventually snowballed into more than 1,100.
“It was good until the dark day came,” says Ed. “We got a load of goats from Tennessee, and in 30 days, we lost more than 400 of our animals to an upper respiratory sickness. It was our $50,000 education. We decided to get out of the goat business.”
At the time, Ed was working full-time at Hampshire Meats and Becky at Walmart. That’s when they decided to buy a couple of pigs. They purchased 3 gilts, and the rest is history.
Currently, they raise cow-calf pairs to help pay the bills, but it’s their pasture-raised pigs that are their pride and joy.
“Right now, we have about 90 pigs and some new piglets born this past week. There’s 40 acres and those pigs have access to it all – even the front yard. There’s been more than one occasion I’ve woken up in the morning with a pig staring at me through the window,” laughs Ed.
“When it’s time for the girls to have babies, they’ll go and find a quiet corner, make themselves a nest and have a litter. I use our feeding barn as a loafing shed for the pigs. They go in and out at their leisure. When they get close to size (225 to 260 lbs.), we put them in the pen, and they’re on full feed; that way we can get the carving we like and our customers expect.”
Because there aren’t any local slaughterhouses, the Morgans drive 90 miles to Horst Meats, a federally inspected facility in Hagerstown, Md., where they kill and chill the pork. The next day, Ed and Becky make the 180-mile round trip with their refrigerated trailer to pick up their pork.
Then they head to a commercial kitchen they share with a catering business to cut and package their meat. Ed breaks it down; Becky scraps, trims and vacuum-seals their final product.
Quicken Farm sells whole hogs to The Farmers Daughter Market and Butcher in Capon Bridge, provides sausage to Hardy County Schools as part of the Farm to School program, offer various cuts of meat on Saturdays at the Barefoot Farmer in Romney and supplies meats to the restaurant at Guesthouse Lost River, where their pork chops were mentioned recently in Bon Appetit Magazine.
But the item the Morgans are best known for are their seasoned sausages.
“People really like our concoctions,” says Ed. “We have probably 20 different flavors. Some are seasonal like our ramp sausage, using ramps we harvest locally.
“Our apple cheddar is made with local apple butter. We do pigs and berries sausage. The berries are sourced from right here in the community.
“One we just came up with for the Winter Blues Market in Charleston we called chili hog. It has lots of spices. We do a Reuban sausage using sauerkraut. Everything that we can source local, we do.”
The Morgans have sold their pork products to everyone from ambassadors and members of Congress to their next-door neighbors.
“Our sausage has traveled farther than we ever will. Our products have gone coast to coast. We have customers that come in to visit family and take our sausage home.
“We had one lady who purchased from us at Winter Blues. She was actually from overseas. She was here visiting family and took meat back with her. I don’t know how she got it through customs, and I’m not asking,” Becky laughs.
“Several of our customers get special delivery because they’re in the neighborhood. I strap a cooler on the 4-wheeler and make my deliveries.”
The Morgans say sharing a commercial kitchen has worked out so far, but they want a shop of their own.
“Right now, we’re working on building our own commercial kitchen,” explains Ed. “We’re getting ready to submit our paperwork to the USDA Farm Service Agency. Our own shop will be about 20-by-24, big enough to do our own processing. Then we’ll have more flexibility. We’ll be able to do curing, smoking and dry aging.”
Ed was able to move to full-time farming in 2012; Becky left Walmart for good in 2019. They stress the move was stressful but worth it.
“You have to love it, or we wouldn’t do it,” says Becky. “If you’re not willing to put in the care and time, you’re just not going to make it. But we are making it, and we love it.”
To learn more about Quicken Farm, you can find them on Facebook. The farm is also a member of the West Virginia Grown program.
