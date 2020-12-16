CHARLESTON, — The West Virginia Department of Agriculture is now accepting applications for U.S. Department of Agriculture specialty crop block grants.
The WVDA anticipates West Virginia will receive approximately $270,000 from which multiple grants will be awarded. Applications are due Jan. 19.
“Specialty crop funding allows West Virginia agriculture commodities to explore and enhance their impact on our state’s economy,” Agriculture Commissioner Kent Leonhardt said. “The department is looking for projects that highlight how innovative programs and rural development groups can help West Virginia agriculture expand.”
He called niche, specialty markets West Virginia’s future.
The program is funded by the USDA and administered by the WVDA. Funds must be used to enhance the production, processing and consumption of specialty crops within West Virginia.
Grant recipients have 3 years to plan, implement and gather data on their respective projects. Specialty crops are defined as fruits, vegetables, tree nuts, dried fruits, horticulture and nursery crops, including floriculture.
Check the department’s website, agriculture.wv.gov for the applications. For more information, call Crescent Gallagher at 304-558-3708.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.