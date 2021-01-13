FARMERS LIVESTOCK
EXCHANGE INC.
1995 Northwestern Pike
Winchester, Va.
540-662-2945
Monday, January 11, 2021
SLAUGHTER CATTLE:
Cows: 160 - Utility & Comm: $45-53; Canner & Cutter: $40-53; Cutter & BNG: $33-45.
Bulls: 16 - 1-2 - $65-82.
FEEDER CATTLE: 848
Steers: Med & Lg #1: 300-400 lbs. - $154-165; 400-500 lbs. - $148-158; 500-600 lbs. - $148; 600-700 lbs. - $131; 700-800 lbs. - $120; 800-900 lbs. - $123; 900-1100 lbs. - $105. Med & Lg #2: 300-400 lbs. - $158-163; 400-500 lbs. - $149-159; 500-600 lbs. - $144; 600-700 lbs. - $125; 700-800 lbs. - $113.
Heifers: Med & Lg #1: 300-400 lbs. - $140-144; 400-500 lbs. - $133; 500-600 lbs. - $120; 600-700 lbs. - $109; 700-800 lbs. - $112.75; 800-900 lbs. - $113. Med & Lg #2: 300-400 lbs. - $134-139; 400-500 lbs. - $128; 500-600 lbs. - $117; 600-700 lbs. - $115; 700-800 lbs. - $106.
Bulls: Med & Lg #1: 300-400 lbs. - $151-160; 400-500 lbs. - $156; 500-600 lbs. - $143; 600-700 lbs. - $117; 700-800 lbs. - $107; 800-900 lbs. - $83. Med & Lg #2: 300-400 lbs. - $150-163; 400-500 lbs. - $135-155; 500-600 lbs. - $140; 600-700 lbs. - $116; 700-800 lbs. - $106.
Total: 1355
Regular sale every Monday at 1 p.m. Graded sale every Monday at approx. 3-4 p.m. Fat cattle sale 1st Monday of each month at 3 p.m.
Friend's Stockyard Inc.
376 Stockyard Road
Accident, Md.
301-746-8178
Monday, January 11, 2021
Stock Steers & Bulls: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $122.50; 500-850 lbs.: Up to $95.
Stock Heifers: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $117; 500-850 lbs.: Up to $80.
Slaughter Steers: Good to Choice: Up to $110.75; Medium to Good: Up to $95.
Slaughter Heifers: Good to Choice: Up to $109.75; Medium to Good: Up to $94.
Holstein Steers: Light: Up to $72.50.
Bulls: Heavy: Up to $86.75; Light: Up to $65.
Cows: Utility: $45-56; Comm. To Good: $40-44; Culls: $35 And Down.
Veal’s: Good to Choice: Up to $100;Medium to Good: Up to $70; Bob Calves: $15 And Down.
Holstein Bull Calves: 85-120 lbs. - Up to $82.50.
Holstein Heifer Calves: 85-120 lbs. - Up to $60.
Beef Cross Calves: Up to $115.
grantsville stockyards
1060 Springs Road
Grantsville, Md.
301-895-5268, 301-895-5677
Saturday, January 9, 2021
Stock Steers & Bulls: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $130.
Stock Heifers: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $120.
Slaughter Steers: Medium to Good: Up to $85.
Holstein Steers (Dairy Steers & Bulls): Good: Up to $70;Light: Up to $65.
Slaughter Heifers: Medium to Good: Up to $78.
Bulls: Heavy: Up to $79;Light: Up to $85.
Cows: Utility: Up to $45-55;Canners: Up to $40-44; Culls: $38 and Down.
Dairy Heifers Calves – Return to Farm: Up to $65.
Beef Cross Calves: Up to $145.
Bob Calves: Up to $20.
Hogs: Top Quality: Up to $67; Heavy: Up to $64; Light: Up to $60.
Feeder Pigs: By Head: Up to $60.
Sows: Up to $50.
Male Hogs: Up to $5.
Lambs: 70-85 lbs. - Up to $285; 85-125 lbs.: Up to $240; 30-60 lbs.: $350.
Sheep: Up to $115.
Goats: By Head – Large: $200-425; Medium: $100-225; Small: $10-100; Kids: Up to $60.
Hay: 1st cut: Up to $4.60;2nd Cut: Up to $5.25; Straw: Up to $4.
Four states livestock
PO Box 108, Hagerstown, Md.
301-733-8120
Wednesday, January 6, 2021
SLAUGHTER COWS: 79 Head
Premium Whites: 1 at $65; $57-60.
Breakers: H Dressing - $54-60; Avg. Dressing - $50-54.
Boners: H Dressing - $52-55; Avg. Dressing - $46-51; L Dressing - $42-46.
Lean: Avg. Dressing - $37-44.
Thin & Light: $35-Down.
BULLS: 3 Head
YG #1: 1700-1900 lbs. - $77-81; 1100-1500 lbs. - $70-82.
FED: 32 Head
Steers: High Choice Prime - 1400-1675 lbs. - $108-111.50; Select - 1200-1300 lbs. - $90-98.
Heifers: H Choice Prime - 1400-1660 lbs - $109-113.
DAIRY REPLACEMENTS: 1 Head
1 Small Holstein - Springer - $625.
HOLSTEIN BULL CALVES: 112 Head
#1 - 95-120 lbs. - $70-80; 84-94 lbs. - $50-60. #2 - 95-120 lbs. - $50-70.
HOLSTEIN HEIFER CALVES
85-110 lbs. - $30-45.
BEEF X BULLS
100 lbs. - To $185.
BUTCHER HOGS: 97 Head
52-56% Lean: 240-275 lbs. - $57-61; 275-325 lbs. - $60-69.
48-52% Lean: 240-275 lbs. - $50-57; 290-375 lbs. - $47-57; 380-450 lbs. - $38-48.
SOWS: 20 Head
400-600 lbs. - $40-46. Thin - 300-400 lbs. - $25-30.
STOCK CATTLE: 107 Head
Feeder Steers: M&L #1 & 2: 400-700 lbs. - $102-117; 700-800 lbs. - To $96.
Holstein Steers: 400-500 lbs. - At $77.
Feeder Heifers: M&L 1 & 2: 200-400 lbs. - $90-112; 400-600 lbs. - $95-105; 600-800 lbs. - $84-100.
Feeder Bulls: M&L 1 & 2: 300-500 lbs. - $105-125; 500-600 lbs. - $118-126; 600-700 lbs. - $95-108; 700-900 lbs. - $70-90.
STOCK COWS: 54 Head - By the head
Large: $750-975. Medium: $600-750. Small: $350-550.
LAMBS: 22 Head
H Choice Prime: 50-80 lbs. - $300-345; 80-90 lbs. - To $295.
SHEEP: 5 Head
Rams: 150-225 lbs. - $90-105.
Ewes: 150-200 lbs. - $95-97.
Yearling Rams: 160 lbs. - $137.50.
PIGS & SHOATS: 62 Head
By the Pound: 200-235 lbs. - $40-52.
GOATS: 12 Head - By the head
Billies: 162 lbs. - At $240.
Thin Nannies: 122 lbs. - At $175.
Kids: Selection 1 - 40-70 lbs. - $140-170; 70-85 lbs. - $220-230.
Stock Cow Sale – First Wed. of month. 8 p.m.; Feeder Cattle Sales – Second Wed. of month; Dairy, stock cows, bulls and feeders – Third Wed of month. 8 p.m.
