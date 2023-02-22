Ted Kalvitis - Far Muse

A young man may leave home to seek his fortune or future or, as in my own case, more freedom and prettier countryside. Unlike most of the “back to the land” types active in that time period, I grew up in farm country that was being gobbled up by so-called “development.” I was thus seeking what I considered a normal lifestyle rather than conforming to suburbia.

My dad’s family emigrated from Lithuania to a coal camp near Man in Logan County, West Virginia. They moved to the New Jersey farm in 1930 and spread out from there. Naturally, I grew up hearing about West Virginia. This proved to be an effective travel brochure of sorts so I decided to try and establish myself there. 

