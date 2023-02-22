A young man may leave home to seek his fortune or future or, as in my own case, more freedom and prettier countryside. Unlike most of the “back to the land” types active in that time period, I grew up in farm country that was being gobbled up by so-called “development.” I was thus seeking what I considered a normal lifestyle rather than conforming to suburbia.
My dad’s family emigrated from Lithuania to a coal camp near Man in Logan County, West Virginia. They moved to the New Jersey farm in 1930 and spread out from there. Naturally, I grew up hearing about West Virginia. This proved to be an effective travel brochure of sorts so I decided to try and establish myself there.
I camped near Capon Bridge in my 1956 Chevrolet panel truck, picked apples and later worked construction in Winchester. Still, I had not secured a domicile other than the panel truck. With cold weather approaching, it seemed reasonable to further stretch my wings and head to Florida for the winter.
With a construction paycheck (two checks, actually. I was fired. Recently I was comforted to hear that everyone who works for this company gets fired as many as five times), I purchased and installed an 8-track tape player in the ‘56. With a stack of country and bluegrass tapes, I headed down Interstate 81. This would be a real Deep South Adventure. Work? I would work construction or pick oranges – I didn’t care.
Big mistake. Glorious though the trip to Florida was, and as much fun as it was reuniting with old New Jersey friends attending college there, Daytona was totally devoid of employment prospects. Bailing myself out of a minor traffic violation zeroed out my financial resources. Moreover, my belt broke, leaving me struggling to keep my blue jeans from sliding off my skinny frame. I found another belt on the beach but it didn’t really fit. Nothing fits properly when you’re broke and alone.
With some financial help from my collegiate friends and proceeds from a parking lot auto repair, I headed for the orange groves near Sanford. There, I found it hard to discuss business as this was the week of Christmas and everyone seemed distracted by that. I did learn that the crop was lean and that the all-black harvesting crews weren’t interested in ethnic diversity.
With the few dollars I had left, I headed north knowing my money would only be enough to get me to somewhere in Georgia. Maybe I could find a brickyard somewhere. A young hitchhiking couple appeared along the highway. I stopped and picked them up – who knows? Maybe their car died and they still have a Texaco credit card. As they climbed aboard the truck, their disheveled and road-weary appearance told a different story.
Shortly after crossing into Georgia, the truck’s fuel gauge informed me that it was time to leave the Interstate and look for a place to camp and await whatever was to come next.
We stopped at a convenience store on a secondary highway. The gentleman half of the couple went in and started grabbing multiple packages of snack food. I pulled from the displays what little food I could afford and queued up behind him at the checkout register.
There, the fellow told the woman behind the counter that he was broke and hungry and wasn’t going to pay and she could do whatever she deemed appropriate. She rang up the purchase then reached into her purse. A tense moment – this was Georgia after all. When I finally arrived at the register, I asked about a place to camp for the night. She directed me to a campground within sight of the store. The campground was closed, but her uncle, a local preacher, owned the place. She offered to call ahead and tell him to expect us (“Yeah, right,” I thought. “Get ready to meet the sheriff.”). She refused my money and again reached into her purse. By now, I understood that I was being shown the best in Southern Hospitality, but was anxious to get out of small-arms range just the same.
At the campground, the owner took a head count, went away, then later returned with home-cooked meals for all. He also introduced us to the camp security guard, a not-unfriendly gargantuan Mastiff who patrolled the grounds freely.
The young couple’s experience was similar to mine; escape the winter cold by moving to Florida for the winter only to find zero employment there.
I made a collect call to New Jersey to ask that a postal money order be mailed to the campground, a Valdosta address. I can now confess about this bailout without shame as 30-some years later I would have the opportunity to pay it forward when oldest daughter, Jessica had the same experience in Jacksonville.
The young couple was heading for North Carolina where their prospects didn’t look all that bright. I, on the other hand, had the homeplace, the family business and what was left of the old family farm for my safety net.
For them, it appeared to be a preference to starve in familiar surroundings rather than on the road. They had been sleeping in the cold under bridges and pine trees. They begged me to let them use my sleeping quarters in the back of the panel truck to help cure the aches and pains of winter homelessness. I agreed and took the front seat. I presumed they were married, so this really was the only practical sleeping arrangement. Simply leaving them to sleep outside on the ground without sleeping bags was out of the question and still would be.
Their behavior was discreet, but as I got to know them, certain snippets of conversation would indicate that I had picked up a young Bonnie and Clyde – felons who welcomed this opportunity to hide out and lay low. For three days, the four of us basked in the generosity of the campground owner under the watchful eye of the Mastiff.
The four of us? Yes, there was a young fellow from Rhode Island already there whose car had broken down. He was unable to effect the repair because he was missing four fingers from his right hand. I asked how that accident had happened. “Making bombs for the Black Panthers.” he replied. He was white. He more likely lost the fingers to a sawmill or combine. That’s OK – on the road you can be anyone you want to be – nobody is going to believe you anyway, so there’s nothing to lose.
I fixed his car for him, which helped to pass the time and gave me the feeling that I was earning my keep. I talked with him as he sat in the car, the engine warming up. At lulls in the conversation, his fingerless right hand would move the floor shift lever to first gear. When conversation would resume, he would shift back to neutral. This went on for about five minutes until I stepped back and waved him on – to the highway and out of my life forever.
At about the same time, my money order arrived and, along with my Tar Heel State couple, we left the campground. After a few worrisome minutes, I found a place to cash the money order before running out of gas – a quick fill-up and we were on our way. Warily, that is – I now possessed a quantity of cash and “Bonnie and Clyde” knew it.
The truck’s heater didn’t work (it was on the list of things to fix, doncha know) and we shivered our way out of Georgia, across South Carolina and into North Carolina. After another hour thus spent, the fellow indicated that I could let them off at the next exit. I drove down the ramp to the lonely little country road. In a freshly cleared area, a brush and stump pile burned on the bare ground. I pulled over there. Was I about to be divested of my truck and cash at gunpoint?
They simply got out of the truck, said thanks and shut the door. As I drove away, I saw them walking up to the burning brush pile to warm themselves. Smoke from the fire moved to obscure them but for the memory. I rejoined the Interstate.
A “real Deep South adventure?” You bet! One thing I’ll always remember: how cold it was during those December nights in Georgia. You’ll never convince me that Jesus was born on Dec. 25. Luke 2:8 says that shepherds “abideth in the fields” watching over their flocks at night. True enough – it’s in the bible – but December? It would appear that the shepherds were camping out overnight, however, “abideth” can imply a temporary waiting period as well. We “abideth” while waiting for a bus.
The Greek word “agrauleo” which the KJV renders as abideth doesn’t seem, from my standpoint, to be any more specific. Many of those who study these things in greater depth have concluded that it means “living outdoors” thus some translations of the bible render it as such. This is the only use of “agrauleo” in the bible, so there’s likely something specific about it. This old brain is just missing the point.
Whether camping out or waiting for a bus, the shepherds were undoubtedly “abiding in the field” but not in late December or Tebeth in the Hebrew calendar. With the pastures dormant, there would be no reason for them to be there. Sheep don’t get excited about eating rocks and snow. It’s more likely that the sheep would be wintering in the fold and being fed hay. Besides, it would simply be too cold to be camping out. Bethlehem, now Bayt Lahm, elevation 2,543 above sea level (think Frostburg, Md.) is on the same latitude as Savanna, Georgia.
Yes, I understand that there is an immense commercial empire built around the Dec. 25 myth, but you can count me out. I about froze to death winter camping in Valdosta, actually south of Savanna and Bayt Lahm, so I know better.
