I’ve hitchhiked over most of New Jersey back when hitchhiking was still reasonably safe and, indeed, possible at all.
Nobody stops anymore and you really can’t blame them. Even then, hitchhiking was illegal in the old Garden State though enforcement was inconsistent A police car might stop and the officer would simply give you a ride.
Another might stop and the officer issue a traffic summons and leave you standing there; then what? Wait until he’s out of sight, pocket the ticket and stick out the thumb.
Another police car passes; pull out the ticket and 1 hold it up so the officer can see it. Usually, the police car will move on, the officer satisfied that his municipality has shown you the way back to the straight and narrow.
I eventually learned to carry a New Jersey traffic summons whenever I hitchhiked. All New Jersey traffic tickets look alike and I always seemed to have a fresh supply.
In my foolish youth, I would generally ignore most of these tickets.
Barring the possibility of a statute of limitations on crimes of this magnitude, I probably have a stack of 50-year-old bench warrants waiting for me in Trenton. However, as ol’ Tom Joad said in Steinbeck’s “Grapes of Wrath,” “Laws come and go, but got-to’s go on.”
A teenager in need of a motorcycle part available only at a dealer in a distant city is a royal flush of a “got-to.”
But I’m not sure that I’ve ever hitchhiked to Parsippany. Oddly, though, mention of that town conjures up a very dim visual image.
I had run deliveries to that general area for my father’s business in the company’s brand new 1969 F-100; Haledon, Dover, Totowa. There was some beautiful country there then. It’s virtually part of New York City now.
Anyway, I have no solid recollection of Parsippany. Nonetheless, Parsippany has been on my mind a lot lately.
I often spend Saturdays at the North River Mills Institute for the Preservation of Antiquated Oddities. This shop is a nationally recognized antique tractor, truck and firearms research station, located in the heart of the North River Mills history and nostalgia district. My radio is usually tuned to WFWM, 91.9 FM from Frostburg State University.
Beginning at 2 p.m., Greg Latta hosts a program called “Just Plain Folks.” It’s a pleasing spectrum of music with blues leading into folk, which segues into bluegrass, which then blends subtly into Celtic.
A tune that Greg likes to play is by Micheal Jurligg. It has to do with stopping for the night in an obscure urban New Jersey town. Before you point out that the words “obscure” and “urban” form an oxymoron, just trust me that in New Jersey such towns aren’t only possible, but numerous. However, there just isn’t room enough here to explain.
The person who tells the story in the song — Jurling, I presume — finds himself plagued by an inept hotel staff and decaying infrastructure.
Rather than getting a good night’s rest, the poor fellow finds himself “Wide Awake in Parsippany,” which happens to be the title of the song.
Around Feb. 20, high winds knocked out the power to a few apparently random homes in our immediate area. We were told that this scattered outage was due to our being “on some older line.” This outage included us. No problem; we’re seasoned off-the-grid people. The wood stove kept the house warm, kerosene lamps provided light and we hauled water from a reliable source.
This 3-day outage was the creampuff version of a blackout. We even cheated a little by going out to eat a time or 2 instead of cooking on the wood stove — sissy stuff.
One thing that we did miss from the real off-the-grid days was the outhouse. Bucket-flushing a modern commode just doesn’t meet seemingly reasonable expectations. The presumably illegal construction of an outhouse for these occasions may just prove to be another Tom Joad “got-to.”
The phone went out, too. I won’t mention the name of the phone company.
I’ve been in business enough to learn that things don’t always go according to plan or logic and some endeavors just turn out better or worse than others. A call to this unnamed company established a repair date a month away — more or less. This began a series of conversations, mostly by text, that, as of this writing 31 days later remains ongoing without results.
I will withdraw the comparison to “Wide Awake in Parsippany” in reference to the technician who is working diligently to clear the problem up. The problem seems to originate, deeper in the company’s structure.
As with the power company, comes once again the explanation that we are “on some older line.” The romance of the “older line” isn’t lost on me — no way. Historical antiquity always piques my interest. “Some older line” evokes images of slouch-hatted Civilian Conservation Corps workers and steam-powered cranes, maybe an Indian or two looking on. Oh, what the heck — let’s throw in the characters from Remington’s “Desperados Waiting for a Train.”
But I would like the phone to work since I’m paying for it. Moreover, the Old Hippie is trying to install something called the internet. No dice on a wire designed for a crank-up phone, charming though it may be.
So the texts from the phone company continued; 10 to date. Please note that the phone company is using a competitor’s system as its only means of communicating with us. The texts promise us that everything possible is being done and a technician would be out at such-and-such a date and at such-and-such a time. It also said that it was vital that one of us be present.
Often, this date would already be past. A number of these texts indicated that the technician was there at that very moment. He wasn’t.
The most interesting text came at 2:30 a.m. as we neared our long-awaited repair date. The text said that the problem had been resolved, that our phone was working again and that our repair visit had been cancelled.
If we still didn’t have phone service after this fix, we could schedule another repair, the proposed date 10 more days hence.
Stephanie checked the portable phone by the bed — no dial tone. I got up and went to the kitchen ·to check the phone that plugs directly into the phone line — nothing there, either.
And so there we were at 2:30 a.m., wide awake and with no phone. We may as well have been in Parsippany.
First published April 3, 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.