FARMERS LIVESTOCK
EXCHANGE INC.
1995 Northwestern Pike
Winchester, Va.
540-667-1023
Monday, November 21, 2022
HOGS:
250-350 lbs.: $80-87.
SLAUGHTER CATTLE:
Cows: 73 - Breaker: $72-83; Boner: $38-47; Lean: $65-80.
Bulls: 12 – YG1-2 - $87-110.
Stock Cows: 36 - Bred: $725-1275; Pairs: $725-1200.
Baby Calves: 63 – By the Head: $110-175.
FEEDER CATTLE: 557 - 505 Grades
Steers: Med & Lg #1: 400-500 lbs. - $180-186; 500-600 lbs. - $184; 600-700 lbs. - $164; 700-800 lbs. - $149; 800-900 lbs. - $154; 900-1000 lbs. - $125. Med & Lg #2: 300-400 lbs. - $164-167; 400-500 lbs. - $187; 500-600 lbs. - $164-167; 600-700 lbs. - $147; 700-800 lbs. - $146.
Heifers: Med & Lg #1: 300-400 lbs. - $140-145; 400-500 lbs. - $145-161; 500-600 lbs. - $145; 600-700 lbs. - $141; 700-800 lbs. - $131; 800-900 lbs. - $128. Med & Lg #2: 300-400 lbs. - $143-153; 400-500 lbs. - $140-168; 500-600 lbs. - $141; 600-700 lbs. - $138; 700-800 lbs. - $121; 800-900 lbs. - $121.
Bulls: Med & Lg #1: 300-400 lbs. - $175-185; 400-500 lbs. - $173-182; 500-600 lbs. - $167; 600-700 lbs. - $144; 700-800 lbs. - $140; 800-900 lbs. - $128. Med & Lg #2: 300-400 lbs. - $165; 400-500 lbs. - $165-182; 500-600 lbs. - $166; 700-800 lbs. - $140; 800-900 lbs. - $120.
Total: 854
Regular sale every Monday at 1 p.m. Graded sale every Monday at approx. 3-4 p.m. Fat cattle sale 1st Monday of each month at 3 p.m.
