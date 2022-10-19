The Hampshire County Farm Bureau Annual Meeting and Banquet was held at the Augusta Volunteer Fire Department on Saturday, Sept. 24 after being canceled for 2 years.
Members and guests came together to share a delicious meal and to echo their commitment and support to agriculture. President Tim Reid started off this event with a warm welcome to everyone that dedicated their time to the occasion. Mr. Reid introduced the Board of Director’s of Hampshire County Farm Bureau and special guests in attendance.
The Hampshire County FFA joined us for the evening and helped in serving the meal. FFA President Caitlyn Myers led the group in the Pledge of Allegiance. Board of Director Larry Combs offered a beautiful, heartfelt invocation before the meal. The dinner for the evening was prepared by the Augusta VFD Auxiliary. There were approximately 142 members and guests in attendance.
After dinner, Tim Reid once again took the podium and introduced Miss West Virginia, Elizabeth Lynch. Miss West Virginia addressed the group sharing her passion for promoting agriculture in our amazing state. She challenged members to do their part to exert an influence in their community to keep agriculture strong for the future. Pam Hessler, chair of the WV Farm Bureau Woman’s Leadership Committee, spoke briefly to the crowd, complimenting Hampshire County Farm Bureau on their participation in the many events the WLC holds annually. She encouraged members to form a women’s leadership committee to receive recognition for the many events they already do.
Charlie Wilfong, president of West Virginia Farm Bureau then addressed the group. Mr. Wilfong informed members on topics of importance facing the state and their stance on several issues. He emphasized the importance of our organization and the great work they do during legislative session to protect our interests. He spoke to members about the 4 amendments to the West Virginia Constitution that will be on the ballot Nov. 8: Amendment 1, Clarification of the Judiciary’s Role in Impeachment Proceedings; Amendment 2, Property Tax Modernization Amendment; Amendment 3, Incorporation of Churches and Religious Denominations; and Amendment 4, Education Accountability Amendment. To read the full text of these amendments, visit the WV Secretary of state’s website.
The main speaker for the evening was Vanessa Harper, DVM, Veterinary Medical Officer with USDA/APHIS Veterinary Services. Dr Harper talked to attendees about some of the changes occurring in the purchase of livestock antibiotics. Producers must establish a valid veterinarian client patient relationship (VCPR) to obtain prescriptions for antibiotics. She also shared information about the new invasive pest the Asian Longhorned tick, including its negative effects on livestock production and some methods of prevention and treatment. Lastly, she shared the importance of biosecurity for poultry producers to protect against avian influenza.
All speakers were thanked for attending and sharing valuable information and each were presented with a basket of apples donated from Shanholtz Orchard.
The Annual Meeting is held for honoring and awarding members with 20, 30, 40, 50 and over 50 years of service. Awards for members were presented as follows: Members with 20 Years of Membership: Michael & Deborah Omps, and (family of) Harold Orndorff.
Members with 30 Years of Membership: Fred & Eva Ansel, Gregory & Priscilla Bohrer, Smokey Hollow Farm: Lantz Evans, Terry and Jeannetta Kesner, Sharon and Tony Link, Harold and Shirley O’Dell and David Oates.
Members with 40 Years of Membership: Wallace Smith. Members with 50 years of Membership: James and Cheryl Pyles. Members with over 50 Years of Membership: Parker Brothers: 91 years, The Peyton F. Parker Homeplace: 91 years, Arnold Farm: 88 years, Charles E. Frye and Richard Frye: 79 years, Garrett Kuykendall Farm: 79 years, Parker Farm: 79 years, R&S Saville Farms: 71 years, Bank of Romney: 71 years, Coleman Farm: 69 years, FNB Bank: 65 years, Estate of John and Magdalene Sitar: 65 years,Robert Smith: 61 years, Enid Saville: 60 years, B.W. Hill Insurance: 59 years, Marion Pugh: 59 years, Davis Farm: 57 years, Earl and Mary Fields: 56 years, Garry Shanholtz: 53 years, and William and Vickie Milleson Sr.: 51 years.
Members were honored and recognized for their many years of dedicated service to Hampshire County Farm Bureau. The Board of Directors presented each member with a certificate and a membership pin. We sincerely thank each member for their years of dedication. Tim Reid also led members and guests in a moment of silence for those lost this past year. Our thoughts go out to the families of Patricia Oates, Harold Orndorff, Mary Kay Parker, Stephen R. Haines, Addie C. Wood, Gary & Lena Mae Kenney, and Darrell Heare. Several special members passed this year that will be greatly missed.
Nominations and election for the Board of Directors for 2023 were also held. A nomination report was given that stated each current director serving on the board for 2022 will continue to serve for 2023. Board of Directors up for election were: David R. Parker – Mill Creek District, S. Roy Milleson – Springfield District, Garrett B. Kuykendall, Jr. – Romney District, Larry Combs – Bloomery District, Kane Shanholtz – Romney District, Tim A. Reid – Sherman District, Brian D. Malcolm – Springfield District, Randall “Randy” M. Omps – Bloomery District, Robert “Bobby” Cheves – Sherman District and Eddy Kidwell – Gore District. A motion to elect the directors as reported for 2023 was moved and seconded. Motion carried.
The final event for the evening was the awarding of door prizes. The county Board of Directors, Miss West Virginia and FFA Students awarded those in attendance door prizes. The prizes were donated and provided by local businesses, ranging from apples, hats, gloves, mums and gift certificates and many other items. Hampshire County Farm Bureau would like to thank all that donated door prizes for our annual meeting, your generosity is appreciated.
Special thanks to the following for their generous support and donations: Shanholtz Orchard, First National Bank of Romney, State Farm Insurance, Farm Credit, Hott Insurance, The Bank of Romney, Ran-Lin Farms, Sugar Maple Farm, HomeTown Solutions, The Hampshire Review, Barefoot Farmer, Gig’s BBQ, Flying W Farms, L& M Market, Mike & Leisa Iser, Hampshire Wellness Center, W&R Farms, D&G Equipment, Romney Southern States, Augusta Auto Parts, Augusta Lawn and Garden, Hampshire Co. FFA, WV Farm Bureau, Spring Valley Farm & Orchard, Parker Farms, Augusta VFD Auxiliary, Omps Grocery, Winchester Equipment, Mountain Ammunition Supplies, Hampshire Co CVB, and Romney Tractor Supply.
If you are interested in more information about Hampshire County Farm Bureau, please contact any Board of Director or Secretary Susan Parker at 304-813-1738. Like us on Facebook.
