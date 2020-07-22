FARMERS Livestock
EXCHANGE INC.
1995 Northwestern Pike
Winchester, Va.
Monday, July 20, 2020
HOGS: 10
200-250 lbs.: $28-34.
LAMBS: 187
Hi Choice & Prime: $225;Choice: $120-150; Slaughter Ewes: $107-111.
KID GOATS: 123
20-40 lbs.: $190;40-60 lbs.: $215-320;60-80 lbs.: $305-320.
SLAUGHTER CATTLE:
Cows: 90 - Utility & Comm: $54-79; Canner & Cutter: $26-66; Cutter & BNG: $45-60.
Bulls: 14 - 1-2: $75-93.
Stock Cows: 17 - Pairs: $650-1,250.
FEEDER CATTLE: 261
Steers: Med & Lg #1: 300-400 lbs. - $160; 400-500 lbs. - $141; 500-600 lbs. - $140; 600-700 lbs. - $129-132; 700-800 lbs. - $114. Med & Lg #2: 400-500 lbs. - $114-131; 500-600 lbs. - $137-143; 700-800 lbs. - $113-114.
Heifers: Med & Lg #1: 300-400 lbs. - $117-130; 400-500 lbs. - $123.50; 500-600 lbs. - $119.50. Med & Lg #2: 300-400 lbs. - $119-129; 400-500 lbs. - $116; 500-600 lbs. - $109.
Bulls: Med & Lg #1: 300-400 lbs. - $145-160; 400-500 lbs. - $136-138; 500-600 lbs. - $116-126; 600-700 lbs. - $93-124. Med & Lg #2: 300-400 lbs. - $131; 400-500 lbs. - $123-131; 500-600 lbs. - $115; 600-700 lbs. - $106-118.
Total: 724
Regular sale every Monday at 1 p.m. Next state graded feeder sale, July 27. Fat cattle sale 1st Monday of each month at 3 p.m.
Friend's Stockyard Inc.
376 Stockyard Road
Accident, Md.
301-746-8178
Monday, July 20, 2020
Stock Steers & Bulls: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $122; 500-850 lbs.: Up to $104.50.
Stock Heifers: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $115; 500-850 lbs.: Up to $102.
Slaughter Steers: Good to Choice: Up to $110.50; Medium to Good: Up to $105.
Slaughter Heifers: Good to Choice: Up to $110; Medium to Good: Up to $95.
Holstein Steers: Light: Up to $76.
Bulls: Heavy: Up to $86.50; Light: Up to $85.
Cows: Utility: $52-57; Comm. To Good: $45-51; Culls: $34 And Down.
Veal’s: Good to Choice: Up to $115;Medium to Good: Up to $70; Bob Calves: $20 And Down.
Holstein Bull Calves: 85-120 lbs. - Up to $101.
Beef Cross Calves: Up to $170.
Goats: By head -Up to $295.
grantsville stockyards
1060 Springs Road
Grantsville, Md.
301-895-5268, 301-895-5677
Saturday, July 18, 2020
Stock Steers & Bulls: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $150.
Stock Heifers: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $135.
Slaughter Steers: Medium to Good: Up to $105.
Holstein Steers (Dairy Strs. & Bulls): Good – Up to $94;Light - Up to $80.
Slaughter Heifers: Good to Choice: Up to $100;Medium to Good: Up to $95.
Bulls: Heavy: Up to $80;Light: Up to $86.
Cows: Utility: Up to $55-64;Canners: Up to $45-54; Culls: $40 and Down.
Holstein Bull Calves: Return to farm - Up to $75.
Dairy Heifer Calves: Return to farm - Up to $60.
Beef Cross Calves: Up to $80.
Hogs: Top Quality: Up to $51; Heavy: Up to $50; Light: Up to $55.
Feeder Pigs: By Head: Up to $35.
Sows: Up to $30.
Male Hogs: Up to $2.
Lambs: 70-85 lbs. - Up to $205; 85-125 lbs.: Up to $200; 30-60 lbs.: $212.50.
Sheep: Up to $112.50.
Goats: By Head – Large: $200-300; Medium: $100-185; Small: $10-100; Kids: Up to $75.
Hay: Hay: 1st cut – Up to $3.25; Straw – Up to $3.50.
Four states livestock
PO Box 108, Hagerstown, Md.
301-733-8120
Wednesday, July 15, 2020
SLAUGHTER COWS: 59 Head
Breakers 75-80% Dressing: Average - $57-60; High - $67.50-70.
Boners 80-85% Dressing: Average - $53-60. High - $61-67.
Lean 85-90% Dressing: Average - $51-53. High - $54. Low - $40-42.
SLAUGHTER BULLS: 4 Head
Yield Grade 1: 1350-1956 lbs. - $78-89. High Dress: 1630 lbs. - $100.
FED CATTLE: 22 Head
Slaughter Steers: Choice 2-3: 1126-1444 lbs. - $92-105. Select 2-3: 1224-1544 lbs. - $78-90.
Slaughter Holstein: Choice 2-3: 1232 lbs. - $80. Select 2-3: 1120 lbs. - $71.
RETURN TO FARM CALVES: 84 Head
Holstein Bull Calves: Number 1: 96-120 lbs. - $85-102.50; 80-94 lbs. - $67.50-100. Number 2: 96-120 lbs. - $77.50-85; 80-94 lbs. - $60-77.50. Number 3: 80-120 lbs. - $25-60. Utility: 70-120 lbs. - $5-10.
Holstein Heifer Calves: 82 lbs. - $30.
Beef Cross: 90-120 lbs. - $205.
FEEDERS: 52 Head
Steers: Medium & Large 1: 800-850 lbs. - $100-113; 900-950 lbs. - $102-109. Medium & Large 2: 280-480 lbs. - $82.50-92.
Holstein Steers: Large 3: 150-200 lbs. - $80-85; 275 lbs. - $100; 600-700 lbs. - $82-85; 700-750 lbs. - $79; 950-1000 lbs. - $77-84.
Heifers: Medium & Large 1: 150-200 lbs. - $97.50-110; 200-300 lbs. - $130-155; 300-500 lbs. - $105-117.50; 700-900 lbs. - $100-101. Medium and Large 2: 250-300 lbs. - $87.50-100.
BULLS: Medium & Large 1: 200-250 lbs. - $125-145; 400-600 lbs. - $115-126; 610 lbs. - $107.50.
STOCK COWS: 13 Head - By the Head
Bred Cows: Medium & Large 1: 2-4 years 900-950 lbs. - $800-825.
Cow-Calf Pairs: Sold by the Family:Medium & Large 1: with calf under 150 lbs., open 1212 lbs. - $1070. Medium & Large 2: with calf under 150 lbs., open 874-1010 lbs. - $750-810. Medium & Large 2: with calf over 300 lbs., open 1030 lbs. - $520.
REPLACEMENT DAIRY: By the Head
Bred Heifers: Medium: Bred 1-3 months - 662 lbs. - $660 (Jersey).
Open Heifers: Medium: 196 lbs. - $200; 504 lbs. - $550 (Jersey); 660 lbs. - $595 (Crossbred).
LAMBS: 176 Head - Sold by the cwt.
Choice 1-3: 60-80 lbs. - $195-215; 80-100 lbs. - $195-235.
SLAUGHTER SHEEP: 12 Head - Sold by the cwt.
Ewes: Good 1-3: 80-130 lbs. - $77-117.50; 150-200 lbs. - $87.50-92.50.
Rams: 194 lbs. - $107.50; 342 lbs. - $55.
SLAUGHTER GOATS: 33 Head - Sold by the head with est. wgt.
Kids: Selection 1: 20-36 lbs. - $70-87.50; 46-54 lbs. - $185-195; 70-90 lbs. - $260-305. Selection 2: 28-33 lbs. - $47.50-57.50; 50-60 lbs. - $72.50.
Nannies: Selection 2: 50-70 lbs. - $80-150; 140 lbs. - $230.
Billies: Selection 1: 184 lbs. - $360.
Wethers: Selection 1: 68 lbs. - $205.
SLAUGHTER HOGS: Barrows & Gilts - 41 Head
52-56% Lean: 250-300 lbs. - $29-43; 300-350 lbs. - $24-44.
SOWS: 13 Head - All price per cwt.
300-500 lbs. - $14-23; 700-900 lbs. - $17.50-19.
BOARS: 5 Head
488 & 1112 lbs. - $1.
FEEDER PIGS: 152 Head
Under 100 lbs. sold per head: 20-40 lbs. - $19-20; 40-60 lbs. - $35-59; 60-80 lbs. - $23-36; 80-100 lbs. $29-43. Utility: 30-50 lbs. - $10-12.
Over 100 lbs. sold by the cwt.: 100-120 lbs. - $22-36; 120-140 lbs. - $26-43; 160-200 lbs. - $40-48.
Stock cow sale, first Wednesday of month, starting at 8 p.m.; Feeder cattle sales, second and fourth Wednesday of month; Dairy cattle sale, always third Wednesday of month, starting at 7:45 p.m.
