I’ve assigned myself the duty of maintaining 2 apple trees on a property along Jersey Mountain Road near Romney. One of the trees appears to have failed its graft and the rootstock grew around the scion wood and eventually took over. The other tree is a successfully grafted Red Delicious. I just can’t shake my fascination with apple tree propagation. To wit: In order to produce a tree of a specific variety, a twig or a bud of a tree of that variety must be grafted onto a rootstock that has started from seed.
An older method called “layering” can also be used. Layering involves a bucket full of soil with a hole in the bottom perched on a stool, also with a hole in the bottom. This high-tech outfit is set next to an apple tree of the desired variety, and a young twig of the tree — still attached — is run up through the soil. The soil is then kept watered until the twig takes root and can be planted.
Now here’s the part that I can’t get over: If every seed of every apple ever grown were planted each would produce a new and different variety of tree — though the difference may only be microscopic — ad infinitum. Multiple extinctions have occurred in your garbage disposal. Considering this while looking into space and trying to count the stars or contemplating the water cycle leads one to see eternity as a recurring theme in nature. Heavy stuff — whew.
Of course, since this area near Romney was once orchard, every imaginable apple tree pest has established itself here. Mice are one formidable enemy, and it seems that the seedling tree might succumb. While some folks have been enjoying this apple, I would consider it no great loss should it go extinct forever. This unnamed variety has a pleasant taste but bears a textbook of characteristics that make a variety unsuitable for general propagation.
First, the structural tendency of the tree is to grow straight up and closely bunched like a Lombardy Poplar, hiding colonies of aphids and other pests. Drastic pruning is required to spread out the limbs for air, sunshine and spray. The tree is especially susceptible — largely because of the heavy pruning — to fire blight which attacks new wood and foliage.
Fruit budding is scattered and irregular as is the size of the fruit. The apples ripen so unevenly that an orchard full of these trees would have to be spot-picked about 3 times with a 4th pass to clean up. Such an arrangement would surely cause a lively turnover of labor since pickers are usually paid by volume. Lastly, the apples don’t store worth a hoot and are susceptible to brown rot, which I heretofore believed to be a disease limited to stone fruits and grapes. Still, if anyone wants to keep this variety going and perhaps name it after him or herself, I suggest that they obtain some grafting wood at the first opportunity.
Over at the Red Delicious tree, things seem to be going well, considering. I’m holding the pests at bay using home orchard spray. I have to spray by my weekly schedule rather than according to pest activity, so some pests may occasionally slip through. To accommodate this possibility, I forestall thinning as much as possible, then eliminate the affected fruit through thinning, leaving the apples that scab, coddling moth and cedar apple rust may have missed to grow to maturity.
I had thrown down some fertilizer, and the foliage responded quite well, a little too well actually, making some summer pruning necessary. The time for thinning is nigh. Normal thinning consists of removing excess fruit while the apples are still small so that those left on the tree can grow to a desirable and marketable size. Small or misshapen apples are also removed at this time.
Less than pleasant memories are usually softened by time and distilled down to their romantic essence. Though it’s been about 30 years, time is still working on my memories of apple thinning and summer pruning more commonly referred to as “cutting suckers” or water sprouts.
Perhaps this is because there is no colorful, romantic “core” to these chores. Winter pruning has its cold and long views unobstructed by foliage. A wisp of wood smoke as we pause to watch wild turkeys moving in the distance or deer browsing in a snowy pasture. In the spring, there’s the glory of the bloom, of course, as we watch the thermometer on clear, full moon nights as if by doing so we can prevent a killer, frost.
Mowing between the rows shortly before harvest finds limbs heavy with deeply colored yellow and red apples bursting out onto the green grass and against the deep blue sky. Picking season is off the charts.
But thinning and cutting suckers, these are endless days in endless rows of green foliage and nondescript little green apples. It’s always hot and the air hangs silver with humidity. There’s no tractor activity, no antique wood of bins and field crates. One approaches the rows in a personal vehicle, then moves along them on foot. The apples carry a delicate film of insecticide to which gnats seem to respond by breeding even more copiously.
Old fashioned seedling rootstock trees can be thinned chemically whereas, the new and improved dwarf and semi dwarf trees — at least back then — needed to be hand thinned. This extra step in the tree’s yearly labor cycle seemed that it would offset the benefit of a smaller tree — just get longer ladders. But alas, the skill required to handle a long picking ladder is fast disappearing, and like so many other things these days, we make changes in order to avoid healthful labor and accommodate mediocrity.
One bright spot, I suppose, is that additional temporary labor is required to accomplish the task of apple thinning. Housewives comprise most of the crew. A migrant crew from the deep south might arrive at the labor camp a little early for the coming peach harvest and show up for apple thinning.
Henry would usually arrive about then. He was a Mexican migrant orchard worker. Henry drove a late model motor home, towing a nicely restored burnt orange antique Lincoln Continental. It was rumored that he owned a prosperous auto body shop in Texas and that this was his way of seeing the USA’s countryside. When he wasn’t working amongst the apple trees, he could often be seen tooling around in the Lincoln, looking very much like Desi Arnaz arriving at a Hollywood movie studio.
On and on drag the endless days in the endless rows. In a commercial setting, these 2 chores of cutting water sprouts and thinning aren’t usually combined. However, in a home orchard situation they may often be performed at the same time. There can be a measure of satisfaction, though, as one steps back from the tree and observes the sun and breezes moving amongst the limbs now liberated from the choking water sprouts. The apples are now of uniform size and spacing and seem to be getting larger as we watch — check again after the next rain and they will have. After thinning and cutting sprouts, I step back and admire my little fruit growing operation. I find the most satisfying feature to be that there are only 2 trees to thin.
Perhaps modern chemistry or genetic engineering have made hand thinning obsolete — at the moment, I just don’t know. So ends a dull column about a dull subject. But it’s something we do or at least we used to — thus, in the interest of history it needs to be remembered — though perhaps many of us would rather forgot.
