Ted Kalvitis - Far Muse

I’ve assigned myself the duty of maintaining 2 apple trees on a property along Jersey Mountain Road near Romney. One of the trees appears to have failed its graft and the rootstock grew around the scion wood and eventually took over. The other tree is a successfully grafted Red Delicious. I just can’t shake my fascination with apple tree propagation. To wit: In order to produce a tree of a specific variety, a twig or a bud of a tree of that variety must be grafted onto a rootstock that has started from seed.

An older method called “layering” can also be used. Layering involves a bucket full of soil with a hole in the bottom perched on a stool, also with a hole in the bottom. This high-tech outfit is set next to an apple tree of the desired variety, and a young twig of the tree — still attached — is run up through the soil. The soil is then kept watered until the twig takes root and can be planted.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.