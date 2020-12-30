FARMERS LIVESTOCK
EXCHANGE INC.
1995 Northwestern Pike
Winchester, Va.
540-662-2945
Monday, December 28, 2020
SLAUGHTER CATTLE:
Cows: 82 - Utility & Comm: $45-60; Canner & Cutter: $42-63; Cutter & BNG: $32-40.
Bulls: 18 - 1-2 - $72-87.
Stock Cows: 32 - Pairs: $725-1,175.
FEEDER CATTLE: 219
Steers: Med & Lg #1: 300-400 lbs. - $155; 400-500 lbs. - $146; 500-600 lbs. - $141; 600-700 lbs. - $132-141; 700-800 lbs. - $115; 800-900 lbs. - $115; 900-1100 lbs. - $119. Med & Lg #2: 300-400 lbs. - $125.
Heifers: Med & Lg #1: 300-400 lbs. - $121; 400-500 lbs. - $120-135; 500-600 lbs. - $111-133; 600-700 lbs. - $110-121; 700-800 lbs. - $116; 800-900 lbs. - $116. Med & Lg #2: 300-400 lbs. - $113-126; 400-500 lbs. - $125; 500-600 lbs. - $123; 600-700 lbs. - $121; 700-800 lbs. - $112; 800-900 lbs. - $105.
Bulls: Med & Lg #1: 300-400 lbs. - $140; 400-500 lbs. - $125-145; 500-600 lbs. - $124-139; 600-700 lbs. - $123; 700-800 lbs. - $102. Med & Lg #2: 300-400 lbs. - $147; 400-500 lbs. - $139-142; 500-600 lbs. - $134; 600-700 lbs. - $90-105; 700-800 lbs. - $105.
Total: 400
Regular sale every Monday at 1 p.m. Graded sale every Monday at approx. 3-4 p.m. Fat cattle sale 1st Monday of each month at 3 p.m.
FRIEND'S STOCKYARD INC.
376 Stockyard Road
Accident, Md.
301-746-8178
Monday, December 28, 2020
Stock Steers & Bulls: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $108; 500-850 lbs.: Up to $95.
Stock Heifers: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $95; 500-850 lbs.: Up to $80.
Slaughter Steers: Medium to Good: Up to $95.
Slaughter Heifers: Good to Choice: Up to $114; Medium to Good: Up to $94.
Holstein Steers: Good to Choice: Up to $75; Light: Up to $72.50.
Bulls: Heavy: Up to $77; Light: Up to $65.
Cows: Utility: $45-56.50; Comm. To Good: $40-44; Culls: $35 And Down.
Veal’s: Good to Choice: Up to $100;Medium to Good: Up to $70; Bob Calves: $15 And Down.
Holstein Bull Calves: 85-120 lbs. - Up to $84.
Holstein Heifer Calves: 85-120 lbs. - Up to $50.
Beef Cross Calves: Up to $135.
FOUR STATES LIVESTOCK
PO Box 108, Hagerstown, Md.
301-733-8120
Wednesday, December 23, 2020
SLAUGHTER COWS: 51 Head
Breakers: 75-80 Dressing - Average $50.50-56; High $56.50-64.
Boners: 80-85 Dressing - Average $46-54; High $56-61.
Lean: 85-90 Dressing - Average $42-48; High - $36-39.
SLAUGHTER BULLS: 2 Head
Yield Grade 1: 1516 lbs. - $84.
FED Cattle: 12 Head
Slaughter Steers - Choice 2-3 - 1296-1324 lbs. - $103-106.
Slaughter Heifers - High Choice and Prime 2-3 - 1364 lbs. - $109.50. Choice 2-3 - 1172-1242 lbs. - $105-108.50.
RETURN TO FARM CALVES: 79 Head
Holstein Bull Calves: Number 1 - 96-120 lbs. - $60-72.50. Number 2 - 90-96 lbs. - $30-50. Number 3 - 78-82 lbs. - $15-20. Utility - 70-100 lbs. - $5-10.
Holstein Heifer Calves: 100 lbs. - $15.
Beef Type Calves: 90-110 lbs. - $82.50-120.
SLAUGHTER HOGS: 107 Head - Barrows and Gilts
250-300 lbs. - $55-63; 300-400 lbs. - $49-62; 418 lbs. - $53.
SOWS: 4 Head - All prices per cwt.
478-498 lbs. - $40-49; 584 lbs. - $45.
BOARS: 4 Head
508-608 lbs. - $1-4.
FEEDER PIGS: 76 Head
Under 100 lbs. sold per head: US 1-2 - 22-37 lbs. - $45-50; 45-50 lbs. - $41-50; 58-68 lbs. - $69-70; 74 lbs. - $75.
Over 100 lbs. sold by the cwt: US 1-2 - 130-180 lbs. - $80-90; 198-228 lbs. - $60-80.
FEEDERS: 49 Head
Steers: Medium and Large 1 - 465 lbs. - $95; 500-550 lbs. - $95-125; 600-700 lbs. - $90-111.
Holstein Steers: Large 3 - 450-500 lbs. - $65-75.
Heifers: Medium and Large 1 - 300-400 lbs. - $95-97.50; 400-500 lbs. - $100-101; 820 lbs. - $89; 996 lbs. - $75. Medium and Large 2 - 450 lbs. - $85.
Bulls: Medium and Large 1 - 250 lbs. - $117.50; 377 lbs. - $120; 436 lbs. - $117.50; 630 lbs. - $97.50. Medium and Large 2 - 720 lbs. - $77.50.
LAMBS: 12 Head - Sold by the cwt.
Choice 1-3: 78-82 lbs. - $235-280; 91-110 lbs. - $185-245.
SLAUGHTER SHEEP: 2 Head - Sold by the cwt.
Ewes: Good 1-3 - 132 lbs. - $125.
Rams: Good 1-3 - 154 lbs. - $110.
SLAUGHTER GOATS: 9 Head - All goats are sold per head with est. wgt.
Kids: Selection 1 - 58-60 lbs. - $200-225. Selection 2 - 46-54 lbs. - $130-140.
Billies: Selection 2 - 48 lbs. - $145; 76-86 lbs. - $195-200.
Stock Cow Sale – First Wed. of month. 8 p.m.; Feeder Cattle Sales – Second Wed. of month; Dairy, stock cows, bulls and feeders – Third Wed of month. 8 p.m.
