Friend’s Stockyard Inc.
376 Stockyard Road
Accident, Md., 301-746-8178
Monday, Sept. 26, 2022
Stock Steers & Bulls: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $160; 500-850 lbs.: Up to $130. Stock Heifers: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $140; 500-850 lbs.: Up to $118. Slaughter Steers: Good to Choice: Up to $153; Medium to Good: Up to $143. Slaughter Heifers: Good to Choice: Up to $151.50; Medium to Good: Up to $140. Holstein Steers: Light: Up to $100. Bulls: Heavy: Up to $95; Light: Up to $90. Cows: Utility: $77-92; Comm. To Good: $60-76; Culls: $60 And Down. Veal’s: Good to Choice: Up to $130;Medium to Good: Up to $105; Bob Calves: $20 And Down. Holstein Bull Calves: 85-120 lbs. - Up to $129. Holstein Heifer Calves: 85-120 lbs. - Up to $53. Beef Cross Calves: Up to $225.
Grantsville Stockyards
1060 Springs Road
Grantsville, Md.
301-895-5268, 301-895-5677
Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022
Stock Steers & Bulls: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $170. Stock Heifers: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $145. Slaughter Steers: Medium to Good: Up to $112. Holstein Steers (Dairy Strs. & Bulls): Light - Up to $91. Slaughter Heifers: Medium to Good: Up to $100. Bulls: Heavy: Up to $104; Light: Up to $95. Cows: Utility: Up to $75-85;Canners: Up to $60-74; Culls: $55 and Down. Holstein Bull Calves: Return to Farm - Up to $90. Dairy Heifer Calves: Return to Farm - Up to $85. Beef Cross Calves: Up to $150. Bob Calves: Up to $35. Hogs: Top Quality: Up to $90; Heavy: Up to $88; Light: Up to $85. Feeder Pigs: Up to $64. By Head. Sows: Up to $64. Male Hogs: $5. Lambs: 70-85 lbs. - Up to $180; 85-125 lbs.: Up to $155; 30-60 lbs.: $185. Sheep: Up to $120. Goats: By Head – Large: $200-360; Medium: $100-180; Small: $10-150; Kids: Up to $77.50.
Four States Livestock
P.O. Box 108, Hagerstown, Md.
301-733-8120
Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022
SLAUGHTER COWS: 92 Head - Fleshy Beef: $92-104. Breakers: H Dressing - $111; Avg. Dressing - $82-92. Boners: H Dressing - $81-88; Avg. Dressing - $74-86. Lean: H Dressing - $75; Avg. Dressing - $62-70.Thin & Light: $65 and down. BULLS: 5 Head - Yield #1: 1500-2000 lbs. - $102-113. FED Strs & Hfrs: 22 Head - H Ch 2-4 Steers: 1450-1650 lbs. - $145-152; Select Steers: 1200-1400 lbs. - $110-120; H Ch Heifers: 1500-1600 lbs. - $145-152; L Ch Heifers: 1450 lbs. - $113. HOLSTEIN BULL CALVES: 77 Head - #1: 95-115 lbs. - $125-145; 80-94 lbs. - $130-142. #2: 95-115 lbs. - $100-122; 80-94 lbs. - $95-120. Hol Heifers #1: 92 lbs. - $120. Jerseys: 72 lbs. - $210. Beef X Bulls: 75-120 lbs. - $290-362. Beef X Heifers: 80-110 lbs. - $280-315.
BUTCHER HOGS: 62 Head - 240-275 lbs. - $86-88; 290-300 lbs. - $80-93; 340-365 lbs. - $78-85. SOWS: 10 Head - 400-600 lbs.: $60-65. BOARS: 2 Head -600-800 lbs.: $15-16.PIGS & SHOATS: 15 Head - By the Head: 30-40 lbs. - $40-85; By the Pound: 165-215 lbs. - $107-127.STOCK BOARS:
Duroc: 260 lbs.: $50.STOCK CATTLE - FEEDERS: 65 - Steers: 275-450 lbs. - $125-145; BWF: 998 lbs. - $134. Heifers: 275-400 lbs. - $117-140; 400-700 lbs. - $120-152; 700-900 lbs. - $137-145; 900-1050 lbs. - $110-130. Bulls: 250-400 lbs. - $135-147; 400-550 lbs. - $132-160; 1000-1150 lbs. - $99-109. GOATS: 14 Head - Billies: 90-105 lbs.: $195-245. Kids #2: 25-40 lbs.: $50-85. LAMBS: 46 Head - Choice: 70-100 lbs.: $175-200; 105-120 lbs.: $140-160; 125-140 lbs.: $135-155. SHEEP: 7 Head - Ewes: 100-180 lbs.: $110-130; 262 lbs.: $85.
