(When I learned that today is Administrative Professionals Day, I couldn’t resist running this piece, which takes a poke at the corporate culture that many of us in the trenches love to pick on.
The story is based on actual events but not without generous embellishment. My old tractor shop foreman would have a not-too-subtle, plainly agricultural and typically West Virginian term for this. However, I prefer the term “nuanced,” used by an eloquent Southern Virginia reader. This story first appeared in the January/February 2011 issue of Antique Power Magazine.)
When the snow lies heavily on a winter morning after a storm, there is complete silence — especially if the electric and phone lines are down. It’s peaceful. Forget your worries — there’s nothing that you can do about them anyway.
Well, that’s the way it was before the advent of the cell phone.
Apparently, current is still reaching a cell phone tower in the area because the little thing is ringing off the — well, I guess they don’t have hooks, do they? The calls that come with the snowfall are simply amazing. This particular call involves a tractor that has become inoperative while moving snow. In all cases, this kind of situation is due to a known problem that suddenly stops the machine under the added stress of the job. A known problem is one that could have been addressed during a summer drought, or that slow week in October when the IRS expects payment for income tax extensions.
For some reason the tractor’s owner, who hasn’t called me for ten or more years, now expects me to somehow get to his place and make the repair. There’s a certain morbid satisfaction in reminding this fellow that since he can’t get out, I probably can’t get out either, much less navigate his quarter mile driveway in 3 feet of snow.
The next call was from an older man who was moving snow with his Massey Ferguson 65. The engine runs for a while and then seems to “get hot and tighten up,” then stops, he said. Allowed to rest for a while, the tractor again starts, works for a short time, and then stops. The oil pressure gauge doesn’t work, he tells me, because it reads “0” while there’s plenty of oil in the motor.
In many cases, it is of little value to try to explain the volume/pressure relationship of oil in an engine. I tried to explain to the Massey owner that he needed to simply PARK THE TRACTOR NOW, but I may as well be speaking a foreign language.
“But there’s plenty of oil in it.” The man said that he would just get along the best he could, running the tractor in the manner that he had been — without oil pressure.
I admit that I panicked. I called a local excavating contractor and explained my dilemma. He agreed to put the Massey owner next on his list and open his driveway within the hour thus giving the Massey Ferguson a break. The cost would be my treat.
The contractor later waived his fee, but I imagine that I may find myself urgently needed to wrestle the contractor’s thrown dozer tracks on very short notice next summer.
At the farm a few days later, I looked for the cause of the problem. After exposing the timing gears, I found that the oil spray tube had fallen off and had been eaten by the gears. The gears had run dry of oil and overheated, ruining the oil pump drive. Finding replacement gears was no problem but the tube had been used on only about 1,000 of these Perkins Diesels before the engine design changed. This part was no longer available.
Time to call the salvage yards.
Checking my list, I called Stumpwater Tractor Parts in East Swampgas, Georgia. During the winter months, I prefer to call salvage operations in the Deep South because the northern yards are often snow-covered, causing delays. Also, the dead of winter is about the only time the kudzu dies back enough to allow them to shoot the copperheads. I called the number looking forward to a fun reunion with old friends. I got a menu instead.
“Thank you for calling the Global Tractor Concepts Group. For the vice president in charge of marketing, press one. For the vice president in charge of advertising, press two. For a list of pending vice presidents, press three. To speak with a Parts Acquisition Specialist, press four.” I pressed four.
“Hello, this is Nostrum, please hold.” I was left listening to George Winston and Phillip Glass. Being on hold used to mean that the phone was set on a greasy work bench allowing the customer to hear all the shop’s goings-on.
When Nostrum got back on the line, I explained my problem in my fluent Massey-ese.
‘Excuse me sir.” Nostrum interjected. “But I should explain that we’ve changed our management model and have emerged with a new corporate profile.”
‘‘It’s just a little tube with a banjo fitting, right on the front of the engine.” I ventured.
“Sir.” Nostrum stated flatly, “Our technology has advanced to the degree that the system requires specific numbers in order to locate the part.”
“Couldn’t I just speak to Jack in the salvage yard.” I pleaded.
There was a short silence.
“Jack, oh, you mean Mr. Swartzentuber,’’ said Nostrum enthusiastically. “He’s been promoted to production liaison. His job is to relate and interpret memorandum between the administration and production departments on the salvage campus.”
“Uh, about my part,” I whined.
“We’ll put our research team on it and reach out to you with an update in a few days.”
I did eventually find the part elsewhere and that rugged old British Perkins Diesel seems to have survived the ordeal. In my mind, I can still see the corporate kids at the Global Tractor Concepts Group occasionally jumping up from their desks to walk very purposefully to nowhere in particular while exclaiming about how busy they are. I wish them all a happy Administrative Professionals Day.
First published April 26, 2017
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.