The deadline is quickly approaching for farmers and ranchers to fill out the 2022 Census of Agriculture.

Every five years, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) conducts the census to capture information on our nation’s farms, ranches, and the people who operate them. This year, Feb. 6 is the deadline for forms to be returned or submitted online at agcounts.usda.gov. Paper versions were sent out via mail in December.

