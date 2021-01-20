I’ve never used material from this column as an “encore presentation” before. Actually, I should have saved the story, “There’s Nothing Funny About a Flood” for this issue instead of running it on Jan. 15, 2014. My bad.
The story as it originally appeared was quite long but details the weather and geological factors that, over about a week’s time, would culminate in the flood of Jan. 19, 1996.
If you can find a copy of that article from the Jan. 15, 2014, Review, (It’s archived in the Hampshire and Jefferson county libraries) you’re likely to find the fulllength story, interesting from that standpoint. However, I’m trying to hold this column to a consistent length in order to make it more marketable. For now, we’ll just focus on the day of the flood, the immediate aftermath and the changes still evident today on the 20th anniversary of the flood of ’96.
Jan. 19, 1996: A gray and dismal dawn finds a warm rain falling on the already melting snow. Schools are closed for the day; though we aren’t sure why. I attempted a trip to Winchester. Came across several areas of high water and was eventually stopped by police and told that parts of U.S. Route 50 were impassable. Went back home to find Stef and our 3 daughters standing in the backyard watching the rising North River.
The snow, rain and fog in the gray morning light with the browns and grays of trees, fences, rocks, the flooded river — the tall girls dressed in grays, dark blue, brown and white combine to give the appearance of a 19th Century impressionist painting, “Le Deluge de la River Norte.”
Cars, trucks, RV’s and so forth were being driven or towed from the homes close to the river and parked on higher ground. Though some residents did not approve of these vehicles appearing in their yards without prior arrangement, they were expected to just shut up and live with it. This is a likely disaster and not a time for neighborhood politics.
We had lived here along the North River for 8 years, and I thus considered myself the local expert on the river’s habits. In previous high water events, the river would reach a certain height then seem to “break over” into some low lying areas and thus cease rising. Applying this principle, the homes along the river should be safe. Even the high water marker from the flood of 1985 suggested that they would be missed by the worst of the rapidly swelling North River.
Our terrain along with the river’s elevation and other factors combine to cause a regional oddity. We are left with 2 types of floods: the larger rivers, such as the Potomac and the Cacapon may flood to disastrous proportions while the creeks and smaller rivers only swell moderately. For example, North River Mills, within sight of the North River, was isolated for a time but otherwise untouched by the flood of 1985. At the same time, the damage caused by the larger Potomac and Cacapon rivers is legendary.
Occasionally, the opposite happens. The river never did “break over” it as expected and, very soon, there was more than 5 feet of water in the homes closer to the water. Our place, being the closest to the water but still high enough to be unaffected, became the disaster relief station, supplying bathrooms, coffee, sandwiches and telephone. Stephanie went into high production pizza-making mode. The girls served the folks in the house and in the garage where I had lighted the wood stove. I was sent out for ingredients and, en route, found a crowd of residents of a riverside trailer park standing at the edge of U.S. Route 50, watching their homes submerge.
Charles Malick and I then went to work helping a neighbor whose home was on slightly higher ground evacuate. We waded through knee-deep, ice-cold January flood water without the benefit of hip waders. The trick is to keep moving. The pressure of the water causes one’s blue jeans to compress tight around the ankle providing a sort of rudimentary seal. If you stand still for a moment and the material hangs limp, lace-up leather work boots fill up with icy water and you’re done for.
Of course, this method was only good for a few passes between the home and the road where we loaded the trappings of modern life — TV, VCR, computer — into the warm, idling Ford Bronco. This seemed frivolous in a way, considering that folks only a few yards away had lost everything. But this was not the time for these thoughts — just do the work.
The water subsided abruptly — so much so that one might wonder why it even bothered. After dark, the girls went down to the devastated floodplain to deliver pizza and coffee to those assessing the damage to their homes. Some were already beginning cleanup and repairs. I took along a lantern and walked the area. The electric power was out, the road was pocked with washout craters. Mobile homes sat crooked, slanted or were missing — a war zone.
In the aftermath: Some domestic doves had accidentally become released during the flood. For weeks, these white birds could be seen flying against a blue sky over the drab floodplain mud and wreckage. The renters and more or less transient residents of our riverside community have moved on. One extended family, though, stayed and acquired most of these properties and built on higher ground. These tough, hard working folks have not only recovered but have prospered.
At North River Mills, with storekeepers Bruce and Betty Miller now gone, daughter Becky Miller had invested heavily to re-open the store there. The store was damaged by the high water. It’s unclear if this flood was the setback that led to its permanent closure. Another flood of equal magnitude the following August certainly sealed the store’s fate.
Relatively recent additions to the building, such as the “shootin’ match room” are in a state of collapse, while the older, original central structure seems to be holding its own. Though a few rumors have circulated locally, it is unclear what the present owner’s intentions might be.
The riverside trailer park along U.S. Route 50 at Hanging Rock is gone. Once a noisy, dusty little community, only a concrete block well house and a small pile of barely recognizable wreckage at the downstream end remain to suggest that the multitude of homes were ever there.
At a residence south of Romney on the bank of the South Branch, I returned to complete work on a tractor that I had begun earlier. I found the work area crowded with furnishings that had been evacuated from the residence, which sits much closer to the South Branch of the Potomac. This home took a severe hit during the flood of 1985. Though 2 Styrofoam cups deeply saturated with red wine stains bore evidence of a long, late vigil, the South Branch never reached the house.
First published Jan. 15, 2014
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.