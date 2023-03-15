Ted Kalvitis - Far Muse

We bought a bottle of Carlo Rossi Paisano wine. Somehow the seal had been broken — it happens — and the wine was bad. A call to Rossi Vineyards at their toll-free number brought immediate compensation with minimal hoops to jump through for verification.

So pleasant were the folks at Rossi Vineyards that I began to imagine what their community of Modesto, Calif., might be like. Even the name has a certain appeal.

