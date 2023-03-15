We bought a bottle of Carlo Rossi Paisano wine. Somehow the seal had been broken — it happens — and the wine was bad. A call to Rossi Vineyards at their toll-free number brought immediate compensation with minimal hoops to jump through for verification.
So pleasant were the folks at Rossi Vineyards that I began to imagine what their community of Modesto, Calif., might be like. Even the name has a certain appeal.
According to anecdotal history, a meeting was called to name the town. When a major benefactor was told that the population had elected to name the town after him, he quietly declined the honor. A Spanish-speaking fellow in attendance loudly commented “modesto,” or modest, and so the name was adopted
The kind folks at Rossi certainly seemed “modesto.” Modesty is indeed pleasant and refreshing to these days.
“Wouldn’t you like to see your name up in lights?” I’ve been asked. Not really, especially not my name, which sounds like some kind of plague. (The more medically astute diagnose “kalvitis” as a severe inflammation of the kalv.) “You know you’re all over the Internet,” I’ve been told. The what? Oh, big whoop. I prefer to ignore the Internet.
I’ve also been told: “Writers have such large egos that they have their names appear on book covers larger than the title.” This individual may have unwittingly been reflecting his own ego and how he would handle such recognition given the opportunity. Somehow, the person making this assertion failed to realize that these covers are actually the work of publishers, promoters and a team of graphic artists. By the time you see this cover, the writer usually no longer owns the material.
The publishers are merely promoting a product that they know will sell. Thus you, the reader, are the most important component in this exchange.
Once the material is submitted, next come the editors. Editors know what sells and how to tweak the product and make it flow smoothly and not cause any readers to “take umbrage.” While I haven’t seen this term used in years, taking umbrage can mean that a reader takes offense over some clearly intended slight or insult. More often, though, it applies to a reader becoming indignant over some perceived or imagined offending phrase. The reader then stops reading and goes off on his own tangent without bothering to read on and get the whole context.
Editors help us to avoid readers “taking umbrage” and keep writers informed of what the readers want. Without editors, writers would be left to write some really cool stuff — to each other.
Where does modesty fit in? Well, modesty begets trust, trust begets warmth. Rather than bristling at some bitter diatribe or overly opinionated political rant, the reader of a more modest author is thus relaxed and open to being entertained. Come to think of it, modesty brings with it a host of positive side effects. One of these is modesty’s close cousin, humility. Others are fellow-feeling and empathy, respect, compassion, camaraderie and community along with generosity.
When we’re competitive, egotistical, presumptuous, manipulative and conniving, the positive traits associated with modesty tend to scatter like cockroaches in a spotlight. A writer can’t hide the assets of modesty and neither humility nor the liabilities associated with pride — it comes out in your work and you’ll either attract or repel an audience. Without an audience the writer does well to seek other ways to make those cheery windowed envelopes with their pastel contents appear in the mail. It’s a just and fitting irony that those who so earnestly seek recognition as a matter of pride and ambition are the ones least likely to attain it.
The tractor business, from my perspective anyway, still bears much of its old-time sense of community — a sense dependent on a degree of modesty. As Browning Equipment’s parts manager Wayne Fricke points out, the local tractor business is a friendly community extending from Pennsylvania to Southern Virginia.
Writing is much the same as the tractor business in this regard, which is probably what attracted me to writing as a business. It sure wasn’t the money. However, being privileged as I am to combine the two has been an absolute blast.
I was shown a bit of perspective a few years ago when Antique Power and Vintage Truck magazines were sold — or acquired — or whatever. Suddenly, we had CEO’s and COO’ s (isn’t that something a pigeon does, among other things?) and everything that had previously been a simple exchange now took on the guise of a corporate move. I could feel the tension from 400 miles away.
The last thing a free-lance writer needs is a “corporate” publisher. Indeed, every publisher I had previously dealt with — even on New York’s Park Avenue — has been country store friendly.
After almost 20 years of free-lancing for Antique Power and Vintage Truck, I nearly quit. Our managing editor, Peggy Shank, did. What happened next remains a mystery to me and it’s really not my place to ask. “Just play the gig and stay out of the politics.” Publisher and Ohio farm boy Patrick Ertel somehow took the company back. Now these three-letter titles no longer appear in the magazine’s masthead and writing for them is fun again. Peggy is back as a proofreader.
When I ran into the Hampshire Review’s new Managing Editor, Ed DeWitt, on an assignment a few years ago, we readily agreed that to achieve any degree of success at writing, you must love your audience — in a sense — more than yourself. A writer is a humble servant — not a show-off. Writing for thousands or even millions of people is a humbling responsibility.
Antique Power, Vintage Truck, the Hampshire Review, the tractor community, Rossi Vineyards — they’re all keepin’ it country and modesty is the key. I hope they all feel the same way about me — but if I’m to be truly modest, I really don’t need to know.
Note· Since the Jewish festival of Purim began Sunday this might be a good time to look in on the Bible book of Esther and the Bible’s account surrounding this holiday. There, we’ll see how excessive pride served Haman, a quintessential office politician and micro-manager.
First published March 15, 2017.
