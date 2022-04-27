Pickings were indeed slim at the gun shop’s “bargain basement.” This isn’t a specific place in the shop — in fact, it tends to move about. These are the old, rusty and decrepit sporting arms that get swept along in the acquisition of the classic militaria that the shop actually deals in. I buy these, make the needed repairs, shoot them for a little while, then sell these guns, plowing the profits back into the next adventure.
Though sporting arms from the late 1800s to the 1950s are my preference, I had to settle for handguns if I was to have another gun project. We have to be careful here. As a nonresident of the state, when buying handguns, I can only purchase “non-guns.” Nonguns are considered, by the law, to be blackpowder muzzle loading pistols or any guns manufactured before 1898.
My selection was an off brand .38 caliber revolver, circa 1890 in firing (though barely) condition. This was the Saturday Night Special of its time, made by some unknown manufacturer who would put anyone’s name on its product if the purchase was large enough. A modern day example of this principle can be found in the Chinese Jin-Ma tractor; aka Minot aka Nortrack aka Agri-Cat and so forth.
A 3rd category of non-guns are those of the non-firing status. These include Hollywood movie props which actually do show up on the handgun market now and then. These are so close to the real thing that experts have been known to disassemble themon occasion, multiple times in order to determine that they are nonfunctional. Another subcategory of nonfiring handguns are guns so badly worn or broken that they will not fire. For some odd reason, I have trouble acknowledging the latter condition.
I pawed away in the shop’s “hopeless drawer,” a place where old handguns go to die and be cannibalized for parts. Extracting a tiny revolver, I made my 2nd purchase, a nonfiring Young America — its 7 shot, .22 short cylinder cocked at a grotesque angle suggestive of a compound fracture. Part of a twisted spring dangled above the trigger guard. Tim, manning the sales desk this Monday, chuckled and said, “Good luck with that one.”
This little gun’s manufacture seems to spring from time immemorial. My Gun Trader’s Guide indicates only that Harrington and Richardson discontinued the Young America prior to 1942 with no beginning date of manufacture. However, the Young America does appear in the Sears Roebuck catalog of 1902 at a whopping $1.62 or $2.52 with the optional pearl handles. Sears offers this particular .22 as a “lady’s revolver,” which “can be carried in a vest pocket as easily as a watch.”
However, the men’s version comes only in .32 caliber, a standard Smith and Wesson center fire cartridge. This is of some concern because this would seem to afford the presumably male bad-guy, superior firepower.
But let’s look at a few other factors; The lady has the advantage not only of surprise that she is armed with anything more than a hat pin but perhaps by employing a glimpse of petticoat, the additional asset of sudden distraction. Should she and her adversary wind up blazing away at each other from behind the seats of a steam train or blacksmith’s rain barrels, the lady has the advantage of 7 shots to his 5 before she needs to reload.
Muggs, our villain, will only expect 6 shots. Having counted these, he is then likely to leap from cover to further his dastardly plan only to be met with that deadly 7th shot. Remember the words of the wild west gun slinger as he lay dying in the street in the 1967 film “The Shakiest Gun in the West,” starring West Virginia’s own Don Knotts, “A … 7 … shooter?” Perhaps this is what Sears refers to as “designed especially for the lady’s use.”
Part of what entertains me about guns of the early 20th Century is trying to determine what their suggested market may have been according to their name. Young America — was this gun issued to prewar Boy Scouts? A Christmas stocking stuffer, perhaps? It’s about the right size. Perhaps it was for those young men and ladies — already adept at firearms — who were leaving the farm to seek their fortune in the city or traveling cross country to look in on Aunt Rhodie and her old gray goose.
Anyway, back to our project. I’m certainly not a gunsmith, but I’m learning. Pulling the hammer back and looking inside reveals that the pin on which the cylinder rotates hadn’t fully engaged the frame. The pin and the cylinder had rusted together in this position. After numerous past attempts to address similar situations by tugging and twisting on these pins with vise grips and thus ruining the knurling to no avail, I finally learned to clamp the pin in a vise and twist the cylinder gently from side to side while applying a penetrant, such as WD40. q
I’ve been avoiding the use of heat, especially where the nickel plating is still intact. There is the possibility of using a very small butane torch inside the chambers, directing the heat away from the plating and toward the rusted union. Next experiment, I guess.
After reinstalling the pin through the cylinder, it was found that the cylinder was held firmly into alignment with the barrel. The next step was to load up seven .22 shorts, go behind the shop and see what happens when the trigger is pulled. These guns have no provision for single-action firing, thus much accuracy is lost. It appears that “automatic firing” was popular, prior to the gas-operated automatics. This gimmick was achieved by simply eliminating the single action feature, and in many cases, even concealing the hammer.
The first shot went off nicely, the report exaggerated by the overall smallness of the weapon. Attempting a 2nd, the trigger instead hung limp. The tiny spring’s remnant hung into the trigger guard area is not only the trigger return spring but also aligns the pawl that engages the hammer. A 2nd firing can be achieved with these guns by pushing the trigger forward with the index finger, then pointing the gun skyward and shaking it to engage the pawl. This would make for an interesting spectacle at a shooting range.
A few more adjustments and testfirings followed before disassembling the gun in order to find a replacement trigger return spring. As mentioned, Tim at the gun shop expressed skepticism when I said that I intended to make the gun operational. It couldn’t possibly be fired in the condition it was in when it left the shop.
Though the gun is currently apart, I’ll still have the fun of seeing the look on his face when I dump 21 spent .22 short casings on his desk. After the gun is reassembled, fully operational and no longer a “non-gun”, this 7 shooter will be for sale, in accordance with the law, of course.
First published April 22, 2015
