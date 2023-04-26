Review Staff
CHARLESTON — Production of red meat in West Virginia fell 2% in 2022, to 10.6 million pounds.
Red meat — the carcass weight after slaughter including beef, veal, pork, lamb and mutton — was produced at 39 slaughter plants across the state, up 7 from the year before.
Commercial cattle slaughter during 2022 totaled 13,800 head, down 5% from 2021. Total live weight was 15.11 million pounds, also down 5% from 2021. The average live weight was 1,094 pounds, up 9 pounds from 2021.
Commercial calf slaughter during 2022 totaled 100 head. Total live weight was 50,000 pounds. The average live weight was 472 pounds. Data for 2021 were not published to avoid disclosing individual operations.
Commercial hog slaughter during 2022 totaled 7,500 head, up 10% from 2021. Total live weight was 2.24 million pounds, up 8% from 2021. The average live weight was 297 pounds, down 9 pounds from the previous year.
Commercial sheep and lamb slaughter was not published to avoid disclosing individual operations.
Across the United States, total red meat production was 55.6 billion pounds in 2022, 1% lower than the previous year.
Red meat production in commercial plants totaled 55.5 billion pounds. On-farm slaughter totaled 93.3 million pounds.
Beef production totaled 28.4 billion pounds, up 1% from the previous year. Veal production totaled 58.7 million pounds, up 1% from last year. Pork production, at 27.0 billion pounds, was 2% below the previous year. Lamb and mutton production totaled 136.2 million pounds, down 5% from 2021.
Commercial cattle slaughter during 2022 totaled 34.3 million head, up 1% from 2021, with federal inspection comprising 98.1% of the total. The average live weight was 1,369 pounds, down 2 pounds from a year ago. Steers comprised 47.0% of the total federally inspected cattle slaughter, heifers 30.6%, dairy cows 9.1%, other cows 11.7%, and bulls 1.7%.
Commercial calf slaughter totaled 369,200 head, 6% lower than a year ago with 98.1% under federal inspection. The average live weight was 253 pounds, up 17 pounds from a year earlier.
Commercial hog slaughter totaled 125 million head, 3% lower than 2021 with 99.5% of the hogs slaughtered under federal inspection. The average live weight was up 1 pound from last year, at 289 pounds. Barrows and gilts comprised 97.3% of the total federally inspected hog slaughter.
Commercial sheep and lamb slaughter, at 2.07 million head, was down 8% from the previous year with federal inspection comprising 84.9% of the total. The average live weight was up 4 pounds from 2021 at 126 pounds. Lambs and yearlings comprised 93.7% of the total federally inspected sheep slaughter.
There were 946 plants slaughtering under federal inspection on January 1, 2023 compared with 905 last year. Of these, 776 plants slaughtered at least one head of cattle during 2022 with the 12 largest plants slaughtering 49% of the total cattle killed. Hogs were slaughtered at 659 plants, with the 14 largest plants accounting for 59% of the total. For calves, 3 of the 160 plants accounted for 54% of the total and 1 of the 553 plants that slaughtered sheep or lambs in 2022 comprised 14% of the total head. Iowa, Nebraska, Kansas, and Texas accounted for 50% of the United States commercial red meat production in 2022, unchanged from 2021.
