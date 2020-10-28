Lonely Lights is a previously published title, but I can use it here because I own it. “Lonely Lights” was a poem that I wrote while listening to a radio broadcast of Miles Davis — it may have been “Sketches of Spain.”
This was about 30 years ago. The poem appeared in a Hampshire County Arts Council anthology entitled “Summer Wind.” I don’t recall any apology to Frank Sinatra but so far, his estate hasn’t pursued litigation over this borrowed title.
Just last Saturday, I was reminded of another lonely light not in the poem. My father’s parent’s New Jersey farmhouse was built sometime in the 1700s. George Washington probably slept there since he seems to have done so in every other period house in New Jersey. Plaques proclaiming our first President’s nocturnal dalliances are numerous enough to inspire folk singer Pete Seeger to musically ponder; “When did he have time for the war?”
Though the house was quite large, I don’t recall it having a formal entrance. Of course, the roads may have been configured differently when the house was built so the main entrance may have fallen into obscurity or perhaps covered over by an addition.
In my earliest memory — around 1957 — entrance was gained by following a path of large, flat stones set in the ground all the way around to the back of the house and climbing several steps to a large back porch.
From there, one entered the sizable kitchen/pantry complex — a quick left led to the dining room with its tall bay window overlooking the stone path.
Another clue that this entrance was likely a modern adaptation, say 1940, was the light bulb fixture attached high on the outside wall of the house to illuminate this otherwise dark path at night. It was simply a porcelain bulb receptacle with no cover, fed by crumbling cloth- and rubber-insulated wires.
The clear bulb — probably no more than 30 watts — was completely exposed, but somehow survived the elements. The subtle glow of this bulb guided one through the narrow opening in the tall lilac hedge, under the horse chestnut tree, past the bay window — announcing your arrival to the folks inside — then around to the porch where the bulb high in the porch-roof rafters would take over duty.
As we likely all know, after a visit, country people say goodbye in stages and various locations; First inside, then at various stations outside, then finally at the departing visitor’s vehicle. (Yes, Garrison Keillor has written extensively about this phenomenon.)
Under this light bulb was about the 3rd station with the 4th being at my dad’s side in the 1948 Buick Roadmaster. (Conversations were customarily extended when the old “Dynaflash Straight Eight” didn’t start on the first try.)
The light bulb on the side of the house remained in full view all the while.
Out on gravel Woods Road, old farm trucks passed casting the unobtrusive glow of 6-volt headlights to the note of old-fashioned straight-cut crash box transmission gears building to a crescendo before each double-clutch.
Stars proliferated over the cornfield down to the distant, level horizon.
I often compare those days with these. Of late, it has become increasingly difficult to find a match but, occasionally, one slips through.
Lately, I’ve been dropping hints that wife Stephanie and I could use some help with the heavy labor associated with keeping Stoatshaven (This typewriter doesn’t do umlauts.), our country estate, running and in good repair. Currently, the focus is on cutting firewood.
Millenials, daughter Emily and her husband Brohie (Folks in America just call him Kevin) took the hint and set up a date to come and help — masks and social distancing observed. They canceled the first date.
The young forest that we would be working in was full of closely spaced trees about 4 to 8 inches in diameter. At this stage of forest development, competition for space and sunlight is fierce, thus there are already tons of small dead trees lying about.
I had backed the big 1954 International R-160 up to the woods across the meadow. That way, anyone who wants to help can simply throw some of the dead trees onto the truck even if Stephanie and I were not at home. (There have been relatively few problems with crowd control.)
Stephanie and I would then drive the truck over to the carport and cut the wood to stove length as we unloaded.
Anyway, on Saturday afternoon, Emily called to announce their departure from Winchester, headed our way. Given this time frame, I drove out to where the big International was parked toting a chainsaw in the tractor repair service truck (OBT III).
I searched for dead wood still standing. I found plenty; this forest was more like a firewood mine. As I cut, I occasionally stood back and could see the regal bearing of a mature forest taking shape.
“The kids” arrived around 3 and immediately started loading the truck. We soon had a load. I hadn’t expected to get that far given the late start.
I began the process of getting the old International running.
Starting this truck almost requires an act of Congress. Because the valves in the fuel pump and the plunger in the carburetor accelerator pump are old-fashioned leather, they need time to soak up some fuel and soften before they can seal. Perhaps some Neatsfoot in the gas tank would help.
After priming the carburetor with gasoline from an open-top coffee can I keep for this purpose (metal of course) the engine fails to “take hold” on the first try, then the second …
After several painful old-guy ascents into the cramped seat of the tall truck cab, our son-in-law took my place at the helm. He motioned for me to proceed with priming the carburetor.
Apparently, he prefers center stage but what can this city boy (Lagos, Nigeria) possibly know about starting a temperamental old farm truck?
Quite a lot, it would seem — or maybe he just got lucky. He also insisted on driving the truck to its destination. Whenever this particular truck sits parked for an extended period, it loses its brakes — totally.
It takes quite a while for them to “pump up” and revive. The ride across the meadow and aligning with the carport had to be accomplished without brakes and would try even my world-recognized skills.
Brohie put the truck into low gear and drove away.
“That truck is going to end up on its roof,” I muttered.
As it turns out, he knows every trick in the brakeless driving manual, including braking by slipping the clutch in a forward gear while gravity-backing down a gentle slope. He aligned the truck perfectly with the carport.
I then imagined him driving a worn and brakeless Land Rover around Benin and Nigeria — but, no, he had never driven in Africa.
When I wrote a story about driving a farm truck from Berryville without brakes, a WVU alumnus informed me that students living on a shoestring would sometimes drive clunkers without brakes around Morgantown.
Morgantown? That’s San Francisco with ice and snow instead of cable cars. Brohie had attended WVU. The greater implications started to sink in.
“A standard transmission is a big help,” he mentioned casually. I’ll bet it is; I’m sure it helps to prevent a student’s car from winding up in Decker’s Creek as well.
We proceeded to saw the logs into stove length using a plug-in electric chainsaw. I slid each log from the truck, Brohie did the sawing and Stephanie caught each piece and tossed it across the carport to Emily, who did the stacking.
The gravel road approaching Stoatshaven is long so we can watch the approach of headlights while listening to the crunch of gravel — just like Woods Road.
It was dark when we finished. Domino’s Pizza was the 1st to make an appearance — the first indication that Emily had arranged for this event to be catered.
After pizza, after the darkness became complete, members of Stephanie’s loosely arranged produce swap club kept stopping by; squash for peppers, parsnips for sea bass, tomatoes for fence posts, broccoli for cow manure, homemade applesauce for old-time watchmaker’s stories, etc.
It came time to put OBTIII away in the machine shed. There’s a garrish modern light fixture on the outside wall that doesn’t work anyway. Let’s see … I have an old porcelain bulb receptacle and a box of clear 25-watt bulbs — another Lonely Light.
Nostalgia is a powerful drug so let’s use it in moderation. These times may incline some of us to live in the past, but let’s not forget to live in the here-and-now as well.
However, it’s loads more fun when we can do both.
