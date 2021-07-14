CHARLESTON — Corn planted in West Virginia this year is estimated at 51,000 acres, unchanged from 2020.
Growers expect to harvest 38,000 acres for grain, also unchanged from last year.
All hay harvested is forecast at 555,000 acres, up 15,000 acres from last year. The alfalfa harvest is expected to total 15,000 acres, up 5,000 acres from last year.
The estimates were based on results from the June 1agricultural survey.
Winter wheat planted is at 33.7 million acres, up 11%. Winter wheat harvested for grain is expected to be 25.4 million acres, up 11%.
Oats planted are 2.4 million acres, down 21%. Oats harvested are 722,000 acres, down 28%.
All tobacco harvested is 224,600 acres, up 13%. Burley tobacco harvested makes up 43,450 acres, up slightly form 2020.
All hay for harvest checks in at 51.5 million acres this year, down 1%. Alfalfa makes up 16.1 million of those acres, down 1%. Other hay for harvest totals 35.4 million acres, down 2%.
Soybeans planted are 87.6 million acres, up 5%.
