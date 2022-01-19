CHARLESTON — Hay stocks in West Virginia were up in December, but 2021 production was down from 2020.
Farms had 790,000 tons of hay on hand last month, up 20,000 from a year earlier.
But production lagged in 2021 — 894,000 tons produced on 518,000 acres across the state. That was down 22,000 acres and 141,000 tons from a year earlier.
Yield fell too, from 1.92 tons per acre to 1.73.
More alfalfa was harvested in West Virginia during 2021 even though yield was lower.
Farmers planted 18,000 acres, up from 10,000 a year earlier, growing 44,000 tons in 2021 compared to 28,000 tons in 2020.
Yields in 2021 averaged 2.45 tons per acre, down 0.35 ton per acre from 2020.
New seedings of alfalfa in 2021 are estimated at 3,000 acres, up 2,000 acres from 2020.
All other hay area harvested totaled 500,000 acres in 2021, down 30,000 acres from 2020. Yields averaged 1.70 tons per acre, down 0.20 ton per acre from 2020. Production totaled 850,000 tons, down 157,000 tons from 2020.
Corn area planted for all purposes in 2021 totaled 51,000 acres, unchanged from 2020. Harvested area for grain totaled 38,000 acres, unchanged from 2020.
The average yield of 144.0 bushels per acre was unchanged from 2020. Production was 5.47 million bushels, unchanged from 2020.
Corn for silage area harvested was 11,000 acres in 2021, down 1,000 acres from 2020. Yields averaged 18.0 tons per acre, down 1.0 ton per acre from 2020. Silage production was estimated at 198,000 tons, down 30,000 tons from 2020.
More trees in West Virginia were tapped for maple syrup, but production fell anyway.
The number of taps in 2021 was 77,000, up 2,000 taps from 2020. Yield per tap was 0.169 gallon, down from 0.213 gallon per tap in 2020.
Production totaled 13,000 gallons in 2021, down 3,000 gallons from 2020. Maple syrup statistics were released by the West Virginia Department of Agriculture in cooperation with the National Agricultural Statistical Service.
The total area planted to principal crops in West Virginia totaled 569,000 acres in 2021, down 22,000 acres from 2020.
Area harvested totaled 567,000 acres, down 23,000 acres from 2020. Principal crops include acres planted to corn, soybeans, wheat and acres harvested for all hay.
2021 U.S. Crop production 2021
(with comparisons to 2020)
• All wheat production: 1.65 billion bushels, down 10%.
• Winter Wheat production: 1.28 billion bushels, up 9%.
• 2022 Winter Wheat seedings: 34.4 million acres, up 2% from 2021.
• 2021 Alfalfa seedings: 1.65 million acres, down 25% from 2020.
• Alfalfa hay production: 49.2 million tons, down 7%.
• All other hay production: 71.0 million tons, down 4%.
• All hay production: 120.2 million tons, down 5%.
• Corn planted for all purposes area: 93.4 million acres, up 3%.
• Corn for grain area harvested: 85.4 million acres, up 4%.
• Corn for grain production: 15.1 billion bushels, up 7%.
• Corn for grain yield: 177.0 bushels per acre, up 5.6 bushels per acre.
• Corn for silage harvested area: 6.48 million acres, down 3%.
• Corn for silage production: 130.0 million tons, down 5%.
• Corn for silage yield: 20.1 tons per acre, down 0.4 ton per acre.
• Soybean production: 4.44 billion bushels, up 5%.
• Soybean yield: 51.4 bushels per acre, up 0.4 bushel per acre.
• All tobacco production: 478.0 million pounds, up 28%.
• Oats production: 39.8 million bushels, down 39%.
• Maple syrup production: 3.42 million gallons, down 17%.
• Area planted to principal crops: 317.2 million acres, up 2%.
• Area harvested for principal crops: 298.7 million acres, up 2%.
U.S. stocks totals as of Dec. 1
• Hay stocks on-farms: 79.0 million tons, down 6%.
• Corn stocks on-farms: 7.23 billion bushels, up 3%.
• Corn stocks off-farms: 4.41 billion bushels, up 4%.
• All wheat stocks on-farms: 273.0 million bushels, down 43%.
• All wheat stocks off-farms: 1.12 billion bushels, down 8%.
• Soybean stocks on-farms: 1.52 billion bushels, up 16%.
• Soybean stocks off-farms: 1.63 billion bushels, down 1%.
• Oats stocks on-farms: 18.5 million bushels, down 36%.
• Oats stocks off-farms: 37.0 million bushels, up 10%.
