Quesada 1.jpeg

Pests are a pain, so WVU Extension is reaching out to growers and gardeners around the state about the dangers of pesticides and how to incorporate safe alternatives — such as barriers, insect traps and introducing predatory insects that feed on pests.

Carlos Quesada serves as the statewide WVU Extension entomologist and the pesticide safety education coordinator. His research focuses on chemical and biological approaches to insect pest management. Now, through an award from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Pesticide Environmental Stewardship Program, Quesada and WVU Extension will educate West Virginians about integrated pest management and pesticide safety.

1200x800.jpg

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.