Trista Steinemann’s Eagle Scout honor is attainable by other girls if they’ll get involved, Scout leaders say.
“I’d love to see more girls come in,” Troop 9076 Scoutmaster Doug Stokes says.
The troop has 3 girls besides Trista and 2 more coming in. He said Trista’s departure will leave a void.
“It’s going to be a change when she leaves, but just because she’s gone doesn’t mean we’re going to stop,” Stokes said.
Troops 9076 and 76, both sponsored by Legion Post 91, camp or have an outdoors activity 11 months a year.
“We do community service, food drives, have weeklong scout summer camps at nearby BSA camps, where scouts learn and teach many different outdoor skills,” Troop 76 Scoutmaster Shaun Steinemann says. “Scouts learn leadership and how to work in diverse groups. They learn how to overcome obstacles and how to be good citizens in our community.”
Scouting is open to all youth ages 11-17. Cub Scouts serve younger kids.
Call Doug Stokes at 540-535-8414 for more information.
