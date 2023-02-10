MAKING HEADLINES
Ups and downs
The weather has us all reeling – 60 degree days, freezing nights, wind, you name it – and this weekend may finish up with a little winter precipitation.
The National Weather Service report for Sunday predicts a slight chance of morning snow, then a mix of rain and snow, and rain during the evening. Drive with caution, and if the wind or precipitation result in a power outage, know how to report it.
Report an outage
If you lose power, always report it. Potomac Edison has 3 ways for folks to report outages.
Online – on the Potomac Edison homepage, there’s a button to “Report Outage.”
Text – text OUT to 544487. If you’re not enrolled in text messaging, text REG to 544487 to get started, and text STAT to receive the latest update for a reported outage.
Telephone – call 1-888-544-4877.
If a widespread outage occurs, entities around the county will likely open as warming shelters. Keep an eye on the Review Facebook page for updates on when are where these warming stations will be, and be sure to pass the information along.
Super Soup: This weekend is the final push for the SOUPer Bowl of Caring for the Romney food pantry.
The event finishes Superbowl Sunday, and Romney First United Methodist Church is accepting food and donations, such as canned vegetables and canned soups. Other food items will be accepted – as long as they’re not expired and not perishable.
In 2022, the Romney food pantry served over 1,705 families, an estimated total of feeding 4,935 people.
For more information, contact chairperson Dot Calvert at 304-822-5496 or Romney First United Methodist Church at 304-822-3023 and speak with Jennifer Roberts or Richard Gray.
THIS WEEKEND
Winter ‘Kisses,’ trivia lead the charge this weekend
Another round of trivia at the River House will start the weekend on Friday from 7 to 9 p.m. Experience the rush of satisfaction as you get the answer right to something you guessed on completely – don’t worry; your competitors don’t have to know.
It’s free to play, but snacks and drinks will be available for purchase at the cafe. Spots are limited, so come early to grab a seat.
Also on Friday: For folks who want to their boundary county neighbors, Keyser nonprofit group, Auxiliary 33, will have prizes, raffles, photo opportunities and a DJ for the whole family to enjoy. For the Love of Family Dance will be from 6:30 to 9 p.m., located at Keyser Fire Station on Cornell Street. The cost is $5 per person, and no cost for children under 3 years of age.
And: Swing by the all-you-can-eat pasta dinner at Springfield Assembly of God at 4 p.m. Friday. A freewill donation will be accepted; contact the church for any questions at 304-822-5759.
On Saturday: Muah! The annual Kisses in Winter fundraiser presented by the Romney Rotary Club will begin at 7 p.m. at the Bottling Works in Romney on Saturday.
The event benefits Hampshire High School’s Athletic Association. Dress and dance your best as you socialize with new and old friends. A live auction will take place during the night. Entrance tickets are $40 per person and $75 per couple.
SPORTS
Trojans beat Berkeley Springs on the road
Hampshire beat Berkeley Springs 47-39 on Wednesday improving to 10-8 on the season. The Trojans held the Indians to just 15 points in the second half to secure home court advantage for the sectional championship. HHS hosts Lincoln tomorrow, Sat. Feb. 11 at 1:30 p.m.
Also: The Trojan girls led by 12 points with over six minutes remaining, however, Keyser rallied for the comeback victory 40-38, outscoring HHS 15-2 in the fourth quarter. The two teams split the season series.
IN NEXT WEEK’S REVIEW
Help you help yourself
New Year’s resolutions usually fall by the wayside by now – we have a few suggestions on things that you might ACTUALLY be able to do to better yourself in 2023.
We’ll also cover:
• The recent challenges and victories of Capon Bridge’s little-arts-venue-that-could, The River House
• An update on the displaced residents from Unity’s December fire
• The county Math Field Day victors
