Nikki and Joey Russell“I went from filling up at $27 up to $32 — not a big deal now. If we get back up to $5 a gallon again then that would be different story.”

Teresa Soley“They are just going to keep going up. It hasn’t affected us financially yet but I’m sure the higher it goes, it will.”

Nancy Lee Biggs“No one is going to stay home this year, so demand for fuel will be greater. Prices will hit $4 before summer is over.”

Khym Miller“Price gouging. Should be illegal and stores fined for it.”

Melody Hawkins“I have to go to work regardless.”

Tiffany Marie“I went from $40 to fill up all the way to $50 just within a few weeks.”

