COVID hits 911 center
Four of the 10 dispatchers at Hampshire County’s 911 Center have tested positive for COVID-19.
Chief Deputy Nathan Sions, the 911 Center director, said Wednesday that all dispatchers were tested in a drive-by screening Tuesday and results are expected back in a day or 2.
“Other 911 staff has been very committed to stepping up and making sure all shifts are being covered,” Sions said.
The National Guard was dispatched to clean and sanitize the call center Thursday.
The 4 positives tests all came between May 22 and May 31, Sions said.
31 and holding: The county has held steady for a couple of days with 31 positive tests for COVID-19, but the good news is that only 3 are active. Including nursing home staff and residents, 667 people here have tested negative for the virus.
Early voting ends Saturday for Tuesday's election. You can vote at the Courthouse until 4 this afternoon or 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Polls are open Tuesday from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
