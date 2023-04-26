Hours
Senior centers have board games, puzzles and room to visit. Romney has a billiards table.
Romney (304-822-2465): 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday; lunch at noon.
Springfield (304-822-7627): 3-5 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; supper at 4.
Capon Valley View (304-856-3650): 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday and Friday; lunch at noon
Activities
Monday, May 1, Romney: 11 a.m. Game Day; 11:30 a.m. District 89 Rick Hillenbrand meet-and-greet
Thursday, April 27, Springfield: 3-5 p.m. Garden-themed Bingo with soring garden prizes. Cost is one nonperishable item/
Friday, May 5, Springfield: 3-4 p.m. Cinco de Mayo – enjoy a Mexican dinner with your amigos and amigas and lean how to make colorful tissue paper flowers.
Menus
• Meals cost for those 60 and over is a voluntary donation based on monthly income; $7 for those under 60.
• Seniors are allowed only one meal at a Hampshire County Senior Center per day.
• When schools are closed due to road conditions or dismiss early, the senior centers will be closed.
• Menus are subject to change
• For more about home delivery or dine-in meals, call Susan Copenhaver at 304-822-2465.
Home delivery
Thursday, April 27 – Beef tips in gravy, wheat roll, egg noodles, candy carrots, lettuce with beets, cake with fruit topping
Friday, April 28 – Polish sausage with bun, sauerkraut, boiled potatoes, cauliflower, banana, cookie
Monday, May 1 – Shredded chicken taco salad, refried beans, cornbread, Mexican corn, tortilla chips, peaches
Tuesday, May 2 – Chili dog with bun, baked beans, potato wedges, yogurt, fruit cocktail
Wednesday, May 3 – Fried chicken breast, scalloped potatoes, cooked carrots, wheat roll, fruit, cookie
Thursday, May 4 – Hobo beans, stewed tomatoes, broccoli, biscuit, orange juice, dessert
Friday, May 5 – Fish fillet with wheat bun, California blend veggies, spinach salad with beets, applesauce
Romney (Noon)
Thursday, April 27 – Beef tips in gravy, wheat roll, egg noodles, candy carrots, lettuce with beets, cake with fruit topping
Monday, May 1 – Shredded chicken taco salad, refried beans, cornbread, Mexican corn, tortilla chips, peaches
Wednesday, May 3 – Fried chicken breast, scalloped potatoes, cooked carrots, wheat roll, fruit, cookie
Thursday, May 4 – Hobo beans, stewed tomatoes, broccoli, biscuit, orange juice, dessert
Springfield (4 p.m.)
Thursday, April 27 – Pork BBQ sandwich, potato tots, coleslaw, fruit, dessert
Friday, April 28 – Honey mustard chicken, pasta salad, green lima beans, wheat roll, dessert
Tuesday, May 2 – Swedish meatballs, mashed potatoes, green beans, roll, dessert
Thursday, May 4 – Fish fillet with bun, mac and cheese, coleslaw, fruit, dessert
Friday, May 5 – Taco salad with meat, cheese and tomatoes, tortilla chips and salsa, Mexican corn, dessert
Capon Valley View (Noon)
Friday, April 28 – Polish sausage with bun, sauerkraut, boiled potatoes, cauliflower, banana, cookie
Tuesday, May 2 – Chili dog with bun, baked beans, potato wedges, yogurt, fruit cocktail
Friday, May 5 – Fish fillet with wheat bun, California blend veggies, spinach salad with beets, applesauce
The Committee on Aging sponsors the following bus trips, which are scheduled for 2023.
• The Ark Encounter & Creation Museum: This summer bus tour to Ohio is scheduled for July 17-21. The trip features four nights of lodging in the Cincinnati area and boasts cultural experiences with admission to the Ark Encounter, Cincinnati Museum Center and Creation Museum. The BB Riverboat sightseeing cruise also ensures an enjoyable experience.
• The Branson Show Extravaganza: Check out the “Live Music Show Capital of the World” in Branson, Missouri. Scheduled for Sept. 17-23, this seven-day, seven-night tour features three morning and three evening shows and a stop at the Missouri Civil War Museum in St. Louis before heading back home.
For costs and more information call 304-822-4097.
If you are interested in volunteering at the Committee on Aging office or senior centers, call 304-822-4097 and speak with Julie.
Call 304-822-4097 if you need Depend undergarments. The committee has a limited supply available free on a first-come, first-served basis.
Romney Senior Center — 304‑822‑2465
Springfield Senior Center — 304‑822‑7627
Capon Valley View Center — 304-856-3650
Administrative offices — 304‑822‑4097
The Committee on Aging offers in-home care services through several programs. Services are under the supervision of a Registered Nurse and provided by professional staff members who receive training in CPR, First Aid, OSHA, HIPAA,
Abuse/Neglect/Exploitation, Dementia care, Ethics, Professionalism and Direct Care. Each program has its own eligibility criteria and pay options. For detailed information, please call 304-822-4097.
Transportation is available to seniors (at least 60 years of age) on a first-come, first-served basis to senior centers, doctor appointments, grocery shopping and running of other errands. Suggested donations are based on travel location.
For more information, please call 304-822-4097.
Reminder: If schools are closed due to weather conditions, we will be closed.
Email: aginginhamp@hardynet.com
Website: www.aginginhampshire.us.
