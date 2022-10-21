MAKING HEADLINES
Antlerless deer firearms season now open
The 1st segment of the Mountain State’s antlerless deer firearms season opened yesterday for 4 days in the state’s 51 counties open to deer firearms season.
For bag limits by county, hunters should consult the Hunting and Trapping Regulations Summary, available at WVdnr.gov/hunting-regulations.
The 1st segment of the antlerless deer firearms season will close Oct. 23. Hunters who can’t make it out for the 1st. segment have a chance to participate in 3 additional segments, scheduled to take place Nov. 21 to Dec. 4, Dec. 8-11 and Dec. 28-31.
Ready for your close up? The Review is holding our annual Trail Camera contest – sponsored by Romney Cycles – and the deadline is next week. Submit your best 2022 trail cam photo, along with your name, phone number and location, to the Review at ads@hampshirereview.com or drop off at our Main Street office.
The deadline is Friday, Oct. 28 at 4 p.m.
Oh yeah – and the winner will receive a $75 gift certificate from Romney Cycles AND the photo will be featured on the cover of our annual Hunting supplement in November. Get those photos ready and send them our way!
Justice talks Amendment 2: Gov. Jim Justice will be in Moorefield at noon today, Friday, Oct. 21 to greet constituents and discuss his stance on Amendment 2. He’ll be at the Hardy County Courthouse, Commission Room 111, located at 204 Washington Street in Moorefield.
Also: Don’t forget about the groundbreaking event at the Augusta and Slanesville sites for Hampshire County’s new schools. There will be a groundbreaking event at 11 a.m. at the Augusta site (next to AES) and at 1 p.m. at the Slanesville site (right next to SES). The public is invited to celebrate the dirt moving at these 2 sites.
Visit www.HampshireReview.com every day for the latest news of importance here.
THIS WEEKEND
Truck-tractor semi pull and truck drags
Hampshire County Fairgrounds in Augusta will see the toughest trucks and tractors on Saturday. The entrance fee is $5; $20 for the 1st hook and $10 for additional hooks. Registration starts at 1 p.m. and the pull starts at 2 p.m. The rain date is set for Sunday, Oct. 23.
Also on Saturday: Chris Haddox will be performing at the River House in Capon Bridge from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Haddox is a West Virginia born and based musician. His music dances around the traditional folk, country and Americana genres. Come support this well-loved and easy-going talent.
Today and tomorrow: Step outside the county and make your way to Keyser for an Oktoberfest Tap Takeover on Friday at 5 p.m. and Saturday at 9 p.m. On top of the 9 Oktoberfest-themed beers on tap, North Branch Brewing will feature beer brats, pretzel dip trios, beer cheese soups and pumpkin cakes.
Check out our complete community calendar at www.HampshireReview.com any time.
SPORTS
Trojan girls qualify for states
Led by Bailey Nichols and Gio Matthews, who finished 5th and 10th respectively, the Hampshire harriers finished 3rd overall as a team to qualify for states. On the boys side, Mason Cardamone was the top Trojan and took 7th place to punch his ticket to Ona.
Bobcats beat Pioneers: For the 1st time in 13 years, the Bobcat football team defeated Romney by the score of 22-14. Trevor Roof scored 3 touchdowns to lead the Bobcat offense.
IN NEXT WEEK’S REVIEW
Early voting kicks off
Everything you need to know about the early voting process
We’ll also cover:
• A Hampshire County connection to Hurricane Ian’s damage
• Results from last Tuesday’s Pumpkin Run
• Over 60 of your furry, feline friends in our 6th annual “Scaredy Cats” feature
Pick up a copy of the Review on Wednesday. It’s the best $1.05 you’ll spend this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.