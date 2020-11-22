An employee at a group home near the Virginia Line has tested positive for COVID-19, the Hampshire County Health Department said Friday evening.
That classifies the case as an outbreak, the 916th in the state, under West Virginia DHHR guidelines.
The employee works for SOME Inc., a Washington, D.C., nonprofit that operates 2 group homes in High View. The Health Department did not indicate which facility was affected.
SOME, short for So Others May Eat, operates Exodus House for men recovering from addiction on Sirbaugh-Frog Eye Road and nearby Maya Angelou House for homeless women.
SOME has been compliant in investigation and contact tracing, the health department said. All staff and client contacts have been notified.
The organization is taking necessary actions to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including testing of all staff and clients.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.