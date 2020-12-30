Phase 1A: Most hospital workers, residents and staffers at nursing homes, pharmacy workers

1B: Emergency responders and public health officials

1C: Other health care workers (ages 50-plus 1st), hospital staff, clinics, home health, hospice

1D: Critical sectors vital to government services (age prioritized), including utilities, transportation, school staff and higher education

2A: Older public (80-plus 1st) and those with pre-existing health problems (with physician order)

2B: Remaining healthcare and critical workers

2C: Everyone else

