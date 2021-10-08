MAKING HEADLINES
Covid hospitalizations rise
Slightly fewer new Covid-19 cases were being reported here midweek, but more people are hospitalized.
The Health Department had 23 new cases to report Wednesday, down some from a week earlier. The active cases total to 78. Ten of those are hospitalized.
On Monday 19 new cases were reported with just 6 people were hospitalized with the virus.
County Clerk Eric Strite will talk about the ins and outs of redistricting Hampshire County and redrawing the precincts at 7 tonight in The Bank of Romney Community Building on East Main Street.
He’s speaking at the twice-monthly meeting of We the People. Social half hour begins at 6:30.
Timber harvesters and haulers who suffered losses from Covid-19 have just a few days to ask for help from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
The USDA’s Farm Service Agency is accepting applications through Oct. 15 from loggers and haulers who had a gross revenue loss of at least 10% between 2019 and 2020.
To be eligible, 50% or more of the business’s gross revenue must come from cutting, transporting or processing timber onsite on forest lands.
Call 877-508-8364 or the local FSA office in Romney for more information.
Columbus Day is Monday. Government offices are closed and no mail will be delivered. Romney’s monthly Town Council meeting has been postponed to a date to be determined.
THIS WEEKEND
Guitarists at Bottling Works
Dominique Gagne and Q Morrow, a flute and guitar duo, will play a concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Bottling Works, 426 E. Main St., Romney. It’s sponsored by the Hampshire County Arts Council.
Doors open at 7. Purchase tickets ($10 for council members, $12 for others, free for 17 and under) by visiting www.hampshirearts.org or at the door.
On Saturday, the Hampshire County Arts Council’s fall fine arts show opens at the Hampshire County Public Library, 153 W. Main St., Romney. It’s on display during library hours through Oct. 30. The opening reception is next Friday.
SPORTS
Can Trojans slow Day tonight?
Petersburg's talented junior running back Peyton Day will draw the eyes of Trojan defenders starting at 7 p.m. in Grant County. The Vikings (1-3) have been winless since beating Berkeley Springs 58-56 in the opening week of the season.
The Viking offense scored 39 points against HHS last year, but that total will be tough to hit given Hampshire's improved defensive line, and the inexperience of Petersburg in the trenches.
Hampshire (2-3) is coming off an open week last week. Well rested and somewhat healthier, Coach Aaron Rule is looking to capture his 2nd road victory of the season. Follow along on Facebook with quarterly updates.
Spikers sweep Frankfort
The Hampshire volleyball team won its home opener over Frankfort 3-0 in early September. The challenge was tougher in Short Gap Thursday as Hampshire needed all 5 sets to beat Frankfort 3-2.
IN NEXT WEEK’S REVIEW
Sharpen your pencils
We’re challenging you with the Great Hampshire County Crossword Puzzle (after unexpectedly postponing it from last week)
We’ll also cover:
• Who’s entering the Hampshire County Sports Hall of Fame this year
• What County Clerk Eric Strite is saying about redistricting precincts in Hampshire County.
• The new director of the Hampshire County Public Library
