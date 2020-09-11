MAKING HEADLINES
New COVID case reported
Hampshire County had this week’s first new case of COVID-19 reported Thursday.
The count is 93 confirmed, 1 probably, 2 active and 1 death.
Health Department Director Stephanie Shoemaker said the new case was contagious over the Labor Day weekend with an as-yet undetermined number of contacts.
Democrat campaigns here: Cathy Kunkel, who is running for the Congressional seat held by Republican Alex Mooney, will hold a town hall in Central Hampshire Park in Augusta at 1 p.m. Saturday.
THIS WEEKEND
Veterans ride, gather Saturday
The annual Veterans Appreciation Day and Freedom Ride takes place Saturday.
Registration for the Freedom Ride begins at 8:30 a.m. at Romney Cycles with the ride through the Potomac Highlands starting at 10.
Veterans Appreciation Day runs from noon to 6 at the Capon Bridge Fire Hall grounds. It will include live entertainment, food, vendors and the arrival of the Freedom Ride.
Also on Saturday: The Hampshire County Arts Council holds its annual meeting starting at 3 p.m. at Central Hampshire Park in Augusta. Board members and bylaw changes will be voted on.
SPORTS
Trojans on the road
Hampshire’s football team heads to Berkeley County tonight for a game against Spring Mills. Kickoff is at 7. The Trojans are 0-1 and the Cardinals are 1-0.
Martinsburg swept the Trojans in soccer Thursday night. The Bulldog boys won 5-1 and the girls prevailed 7-1.
Martinsburg owned the night in volleyball, too, dropping HHS 25-17, 25-13, 25-11.
Saturday: The soccer teams are at Musselman, girls at 11, boys at 1. The volleyball team plays a quadrangular meet at Springs Mills beginning at 11. Both the boys and girls cross country teams run at the Frankfort Invitational at 11.
IN NEXT WEEK’S REVIEW
Back to school
How our schools were caring for students in the 1st week of school during the COVID-19 era.
We’ll also cover:
• How a long-closed church is reopening its doors
• Capon Bridge’s 1st football victory in 3 years
• Romney Town Counil’s monthly meeting
