MAKING HEADLINES
Fire destroys Combs’ home
A Tuesday night fire has displaced a family of 3.
Fire crews from Augusta, Romney, North River Valley, Capon Bridge and Slanesville were called to the scene off Nroth River Road around sunset.
A gofundme page has been started for Phillip, Mandi and daughter Maddie Combs. “They were left with only the clothes on their back,” the gofundme page says.
Dog removal continues
The Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office says 102 dogs were recovered at the Love Shack Dog Rescue where a warrant was served earlier this week.
Owner Sabrina Droescher is planning to contest seizure of some of the dogs, the sheriff said Wednesday. Dogs are being placed with other, reputable rescues for them to begin adoptions.
Virus numbers improve slightly
Hampshire County is back to gold status on the state’s 5-color Covid map after spending a day or 2 at orange level.
The County Health Department reported 2 new cases on Wednesday, brining the active load to 20 with 1 hospitalized.
Over the course of the pandemic, 1,691 county residents have tested positive for the virus and 32 have died.
On the plus side of the ledger, 3,902 Hampshire County residents are fully vaccinated and another 5,477 have received their 1st of 2 doses.
THIS WEEKEND
Townsends unite for Romney concert
Brothers Ben and Jim Townsend will be performing some of their works in The Tabernacle Project at the Bottling Works in Romney tomorrow evening. There will be a workshop at 4 p.m. to complement the performance, which begins at 7:30. The doors open at 7, and tickets are $12 per person and $10 for Hampshire County Arts Council members.
• The River House will have their grand reopening today, Friday, April 9. They have undergone some kitchen renovations and changes to their menu, including the addition of a full espresso bar.
On Saturday: The River House welcomes folks in person, masks required, for an Art-for-All event beginning at noon. Art-for-All will pick back up weekly every Saturday from 12-3 p.m. in The Otter’s Den or on the Riverside Stage, depending on the weather. Everyone is invited to share in the creativity and fun.
IN NEXT WEEK’S REVIEW
WVSDB turns 150
Check out the timeline of so many important dates through the years.
We’ll also cover:
• Romney’s town council meeting Monday.
• More on the dogs being removed from a rescue operation
• The fire that destroyed a family home east of Augusta
