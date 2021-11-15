CHARLESTON — West Virginia is joining several other states in allowing all adults to get coronavirus booster shots, Gov. Jim Justice said today (Monday, Nov. 15).
Justice has been pushing the booster shots since they became available for anyone already fully vaccinated, although the state Department of Health and Human Resources’ website has posted federal guidelines for the extra shots. Justice clarified his position at a news conference Monday.
“I think that is absolutely the message that I’ve been trying to get out to people,” Justice said. “I absolutely believe that if you’re 18 years of age, you can get your booster shot.”
California, Colorado and New Mexico previously gave the go-ahead for all adults to get Covid-19 boosters.
Federal guidelines recommend boosters only for those over 65 and younger people with certain underlying health conditions or whose jobs are high risk for the virus.
West Virginia has the nation’s 3rd-oldest population with nearly 20% of its 1.79 million residents over age 65. The state also eclipses most others in the percentage of people affected by diabetes, heart disease and obesity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.