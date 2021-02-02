A few flakes of snow could be spotted this morning, but for all intents the "slow storm" that began early Sunday morning is over.
Its effects, though, are not.
• Hampshire County schools are fully remote today (Tuesday, Feb. 2) after being completely closed Monday. In fact, all but 2 Northern Panhandle counties in West Virginia are either closed or fully remote today.
• Senior centers are closed and meal deliveries are off again today, the Hampshire County Committee on Aging says.
• Hampshire County government offices are opening on a 2-hour delay today. Public access will be available after 10 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.