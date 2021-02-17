Thomas Puffinburger, 29, was charged with attempted malicious wounding. He is being held in Potomac Highlands Regional Jail on $10,012 cash bond.
Authorities say Puffinburger’s mother called 911 around 3:45 p.m. last Wednesday, Feb. 10, saying her son was threatening her with the machete. She escaped their home on South Grafton Street before police arrived.
When members of the Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office went in the house looking for him, Puffinburger waved the machete at them, threatening the officers, Sheriff Nathan Sions said.
Puffinburger dropped the sword and kept uttering threats.
“He got tased with little effect,” Sions said, and then started upstairs.
A tussle on the stairs ended with Puffinburger tumbling down them into the custody of waiting officers.
West Virginia State Police joined the sheriff’s officers and Romney town police at the scene. State Police are continuing the investigation.
