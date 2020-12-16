We'll update this as new information is released.
Hampshire County government offices are closed today.
At 9:30 a.m. snow started falling Romney.
At 8 a.m. on Wednesday (Dec. 16): Winter Storm Dale (as the Weather Channel has named it) is approaching from the south, but no snow is falling yet in Hampshire COUnty. Forecasters say we'll have 12 inches or so before it wraps up shortly after midnight.
Schools are on remote learning today because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The Hampshire Review office is closed today and this week's print edition will be delivered to post offices and stores on Thursday. Stories from this week's paper are available online, but our e-edition won't be posted until Thursday.
The Bank of Romney is closed today and will open at 11 a.m. Thursday.
Committee on Aging centers and office are closed today.
Eastern West Virginia Community and Technical College in Moorefield is closed today.
