Covid surging as year ends
Hospitals around the area are begging the public to be cautious this holiday weekend as Covid cases stretch them to their capacity.
“Our caregivers have given their all for nearly 2 years to save lives and fight Covid-19 in our community,” Valley Health President Mark Nantz said. “They have shown remarkable resiliency, but like all of us, they’re growing tired. We are asking the community to renew their vigilance, pull together and help stop the spread of this virus.”
Valley Health said its hospitals, including Hampshire Memorial Hospital, was treating 145 patients Wednesday. About 85% of them were unvaccinated. Hospitals across the system are at level red for visitors — only pre-approved care partners are allowed to be with hospitalized patients.
Hampshire County reported 30 new cases Wednesday, boosting the active total to 89 with 9 people hospitalized. The county was again red on the state's 5-color tracking map.
Administrators at UPMC Western Maryland in Cumberland and Potomac Valley Hospital in Keyser were making the same pitch as Valley Health.
Potomac Valley had 4 Covid patients and 2 available beds Wednesday. UPMC said it was treating 90 patients at Cumberland and 3 nearby hospitals.
Holiday closings
It’s New Year’s Eve today, but it’s the day government offices (and the Review) are closed to celebrate Saturday’s New Year’s holiday.
However, the Post Office is open today and mail is being delivered. They’ll be closed Saturday.
THIS WEEKEND
How to ring 2022 in on TV
Organized activities are nonexistent around the county this weekend, but here are 6 TV offerings to ring in 2022 — or ring out 2021.
• ABC: “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve,” with Ryan Seacrest, 8 p.m.-2 a.m.
• NBC: “2021 — It’s Toast,” Today show hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager, 8-10:30 p.m.
• NBC: “Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party,” with Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson, 10:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m.
• CNN: “New Year’s Eve Live,” with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen, 8 p.m.-12:30 a.m.
• CBS: “Jack Daniel’s New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville Big Bash,” with Bobby Bones and Rachel Smith, 8 p.m.-1 a.m.
• Peacock: “2021 and Done,” with Snoop Dogg and Kevin Hart, already streaming.
Also: If you’re planning on tying one on this weekend to welcome 2022, remember to put safety 1st and designate a non-drinking driver for your New Year’s Eve celebration. Never get into a car where the driver has been drinking, and make sure you have a plan for getting home BEFORE you go out.
SPORTS
Trojans blow by Bulldogs at RCB tourney
The HHS girls basketball team played in the Robert C. Byrd Tournament this week, losing to Elkins 45-29 and defeating Tygarts Valley 64-24. Kora McBride and Hannah Ault led the Trojans with 9 points each in the loss to Elkins. Hannah Ault was once again the top scorer for HHS in their decisive victory over the Bulldogs. Ault scored 19 points while Izzy Blomquist finished with 15. Next up for HHS is an away game at Berkeley Springs on Jan. 7 with tipoff at 6 p.m.
Also: The Trojan grapplers were in action this week hosting the holiday tournament on Sunrise Summit. The flu forced many teams to have a skeleton squad compared to tournaments in the past, nevertheless, a pair of Trojans were able to pick up wins on Tuesday. Heavyweight Jacob Staub went 1-1 while Levi Richman finished 1-1 as well.
IN NEXT WEEK’S REVIEW
Sizing up 2022
We’ll ask 10 burning questions — and 5 more in sports — about the new year, and we’ll hear from 5 community leaders about their hopes for 2022.
We’ll also cover:
• The testimony of a would-be lifesaver at a deadly car crash
• The run-up to election filing that starts in another week
• We’ll test your local knowledge with the 6th annual Great Hampshire County Trivia Quiz
• We'll test your local knowledge with the 6th annual Great Hampshire County Trivia Quiz
