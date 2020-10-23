MAKING HEADLINES
Carl to head state’s judge group
CHARLESTON — Judge Charles Carl of Romney has been elected president of the West Virginia Judicial Association.
Carl, who serves the 22nd Judicial Circuit of Hampshire, Hardy and Pendleton counties, was elected during a virtual conference of all the state’s judges Tuesday.
Early voting soars
The 1st 2 days of early voting saw 502 Hampshire County residents cast ballots at the Courthouse in Romney.
That easily eclipses the 357 people who voted early in the 10 days leading up to the June 9 primary.
“There’s been a lot of enthusiasm,” County Clerk Eric Strite said Friday morning as a line of a dozen of people waited outside the courthouse to cast ballots.
COVID cases keep popping up
Two confirmed positives on Tuesday and a probable case Thursday pushed Hampshire County’s totals up again in the ongoing pandemic.
The county has had 120 confirmed cases and 3 probable ones since March. A probable case is one that tests show antibodies, meaning the individual likely had the virus in the recent past.
Four cases are active and nobody is hospitalized with the virus, the Health Department reported.
Also …
… S. Marshall Wilson, a current House of Delegates member and independent write-in candidate for Governor, spoke at Grace Valley Baptist Church Wednesday afternoon.
Visit www.HampshireReview.com every day for the latest news of importance here.
THIS WEEKEND
Drug take-back Saturday
Saturday is the 19th national prescription drug take-back day.
Unused and unwanted medications can be dropped off at the Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office of the West Virginia State Police Office, both in Romney, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
The collection sites will accept tablets, capsules, patches and other solid forms of drugs, as well as vape pens or other e-cigarette devices that have had batteries removed.
What’s not accepted are devices with batteries in them, liquids, including intravenous solutions, syringes and other sharps, and illegal drugs.
The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked.
Check out our complete community calendar at www.HampshireReview.com any time.
SPORTS
Football on the road
When COVID-19 knocked Hedgesville off this week’s football schedule, the Trojans added a trip to Fairmont to place East Fairmont at East-West Stadium tonight. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. The Bees are 1-6; Hampshire is 2-5.
A pair of deuces
Hampshire’s cross country runners are headed to state after a pair of 2nd-place finishes Thursday afternoon in the Class AAA regional hosted by Jefferson.
Over and out
Hampshire’s boys fell 8-0 at Washington and the girls lost 5-0 at Jefferson Tuesday night in the opening round of Class AAA soccer sectionals The losses end the season for the Trojans.
IN NEXT WEEK’S REVIEW
Who are those cool cats?
Our 4th annual tribute to your feline friends features nearly 4 dozen cool cats.
We’ll also cover:
• How early voting is progressing and last-minute notes on the Nov. 3 election
• November’s arts and entertainment calendar
• The final installment of Don Pownell’s look back at subsistence farm life
Pick up a copy of the Review on Wednesday. It’s the best $1.05 you’ll spend this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.