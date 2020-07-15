Soccer camps added
With the start of the high school season being pushed back, Hampshire County Youth Soccer will be offering a camp for the boys and girls high school teams the week of August 3 – August 7 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Central Hampshire Park (pending approval from Parks and Rec). This will be geared toward individual skill building. There will be a fee of $25 per player. You can register at https://hampshire-soccer-academy-llc.square.site/.
Redskins remove Marshall
The Washington Redskins are removing former owner George Preston Marshall from their Ring of Fame and striking all references to him on their website.
Marshall’s name has already been removed from the history wall at the team’s training facility in Ashburn, Virginia.
It’s the latest move to cut ties with the legacy of the team’s racist founder, a segregationist who refused to integrate by signing Black players until “forced to do so” in 1962, more than a decade after much of the rest of the NFL.
Last week, the team renamed the lower bowl FedEx Field that bore Marshall’s name after late Hall of Famer Bobby Mitchell, the franchise’s first Black player. A day earlier, Events DC removed a statue of Marshall from the team’s former home at RFK Stadium in Washington.
Marshall owned the franchise from its inception in 1932 and moved the team from Boston to Washington several years later. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1963 and died in 1969. Marshall is buried here in Romney, W.Va. in Indian Mound cemetery. o
